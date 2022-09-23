Third T20I: Brook, Duckett star as England defeat Pakistan

England scored 221-3 and then restricted Pakistan to 158-8

England's Harry Brook (right) and Ben Duckett run between the wicket during the third T20 International on Friday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 9:59 PM

Middle-order batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett smashed robust maiden half centuries as England defeated Pakistan by 63 runs in the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

Batting first, England scored 221-3 and then restricted Pakistan to 158-8. Shan Masood remained not out on 66. Mark Wood picked up three wickets, while Adil Rashid took two.

Brook scored a 35-ball 81 not out while Duckett cracked an unbeaten 42-ball 69 after Pakistan won the toss and sent England in to bat at the National Stadium.

England lead the seven-match series 2-1 after they won the first fixture by six wickets, while Pakistan took the second by 10 wickets, both in Karachi.

Debutant Will Jacks set the platform for England with a sparkling 20-ball 40 with eight boundaries before Brook and Duckett took the attack to the Pakistan bowlers.

Brook cracked five sixes and eight boundaries while Duckett hit a six and eight boundaries as the pair added 139 runs off just 69 balls -- a record fourth wicket stand for England in all T20Is.

For Pakistan, leg-spinner Usman Qadir was the pick of the bowlers with 2-48 while pacer Shahnawaz Dahani went for 62 runs in his four wicket-less overs.

England are on their first tour of Pakistan since 2005.

The remaining matches are in Karachi (Sunday) and Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent England in to bat.

Pakistan remained unchanged from the second game, while England handed a T20I debut to batter Will Jacks and added pacers Reece Topley and Mark Wood to the eleven.

Batter Alex Hales, Luke Wood and David Willey were left out.

Brief scores:

England beat Pakistan by 63 runs.

England 221-3 in 20 overs (Harry Brook 81 not out, Ben Duckett 69 not out, Will Jacks 40; Usman Qadir 2-48)

Pakistan: 158-8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 66 not out, Mark Wood 3-25, Adil Rashid 2-32)

Toss: Pakistan