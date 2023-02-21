These are the dates to register for 10th edition of NAS Sports Tournament

Adam Yates will be spearheading the charge for UAE Team Emirates
The Organising Committee of NAS Sports Tournament has announced the opening of the registration door for the 10th edition of the tournament, taking place at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Participants in the tournament will compete in eight sports games; volleyball, padel tennis, jiu-jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running and cycling, with registration for individuals and teams opening online on February 20 through the website of the tournament.
The NAS Sports Tournament has been launched as per the directives and the support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, aiming to develop the sports sector in Dubai.
Through the tournament, the committee aims to boost the eminent role of competitions to spread the culture of the exercise of sport and to enhance promising athletes' skills and technical performance.
Registration for teams participating in the volleyball competition will continue up to February 23, while players' registration is scheduled from March 1 to 20. Each team is allowed to register a maximum of 14 players and a minimum 10 players, with at least two being Emirati. All players should be aged 18 and above.
Registration for the 10 km, 5 km and 4 km running competitions will continue until 3rd April. Participation in this competition is open for all locals and expatriates besides international runners in various categories.
Registration for the 77 km cycling competition will continue up to March 25. Participation is allowed for all locals and expatriates who participate in official races in the UAE and overseas from the age of 18 years old and above across multiple categories, including Men and Women's Open, People of Determination category and Amateurs Emiratis for both genders among other.
Registration for the padel tennis competition continues up to March 19. Contestants will compete in local and international categories and is open to Emirati and expat men and women.
Registration for the wheelchair basketball, fencing, jiu-jitsu and archery competitions will continue until March 16, 20, 21 and 24 respectively.
Adam Yates will be spearheading the charge for UAE Team Emirates
India, who lost 3-2 to China on Saturday, and Thailand, defeated 3-1 by Korea, picked up the bronze medals
United owners the Glazer family are considering rival offers from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar's biggest banks, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe
The 24-year-old Belarusian, who moved to the No.2 spot in the world rankings following her success Down Under
The veteran all-rounder took two for 13 to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals
Kylian Mbappe scores a late equaliser as Lionel Messi hits the target in the 95th minute in a Ligue 1 goal fest between PSG and Lille
Multan sit on top of the points table with six points after four home games, while Islamabad have two points from two games
There was no vice-captain named for the remaining two Tests, with KL Rahul, the current vice-captain, struggling for batting form