These are the dates to register for 10th edition of NAS Sports Tournament

Participants in the tournament will compete in eight sports games; volleyball, padel tennis, jiu-jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running and cycling

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai (second from right). — Dubai Media Office

By WAM Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 3:47 PM

The Organising Committee of NAS Sports Tournament has announced the opening of the registration door for the 10th edition of the tournament, taking place at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Participants in the tournament will compete in eight sports games; volleyball, padel tennis, jiu-jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running and cycling, with registration for individuals and teams opening online on February 20 through the website of the tournament.

The NAS Sports Tournament has been launched as per the directives and the support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, aiming to develop the sports sector in Dubai.

Through the tournament, the committee aims to boost the eminent role of competitions to spread the culture of the exercise of sport and to enhance promising athletes' skills and technical performance.

Registration for teams participating in the volleyball competition will continue up to February 23, while players' registration is scheduled from March 1 to 20. Each team is allowed to register a maximum of 14 players and a minimum 10 players, with at least two being Emirati. All players should be aged 18 and above.

Registration for the 10 km, 5 km and 4 km running competitions will continue until 3rd April. Participation in this competition is open for all locals and expatriates besides international runners in various categories.

Registration for the 77 km cycling competition will continue up to March 25. Participation is allowed for all locals and expatriates who participate in official races in the UAE and overseas from the age of 18 years old and above across multiple categories, including Men and Women's Open, People of Determination category and Amateurs Emiratis for both genders among other.

Registration for the padel tennis competition continues up to March 19. Contestants will compete in local and international categories and is open to Emirati and expat men and women.

Registration for the wheelchair basketball, fencing, jiu-jitsu and archery competitions will continue until March 16, 20, 21 and 24 respectively.