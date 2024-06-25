This Week in Golf: UAE's Ahmed Skaik among local players in action around the World

Verstappen wins in Spain for third year in a row
The DP World Tour rolls onto week 25 of 44 in the season-long Race to Dubai with the Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romangna.
Patrick Reed (US) is in the field of entries and is joined by Danny Willett (Eng), Adri Arnaus (Spain), Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Ewen Ferguson (Scot), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) and home players Guido Migliozzi (It) who resides in Dubai – and winner of last week’s KLM Open and Matteo Manassero (Italy).
The Challenge Tour continues its swing in France with Ahmad Skaik (UAE) and Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Joel Stalter as well as Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) in the list of entries.
We wish Natalii Gupta (Ind), representing the UAE all the best as she plays in the LET Access event in Sweden as an invite.
The PGA Tour hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Michigan with leading players in the field including Robert MacIntyre (Scot), Tom Kim (Korea) and Stephan Jaeger (Ger).
Another Major takes place in senior golf with the US Senior Open at Newport Rhode Island.
Congratulations to Padraig Harrington (Ire) for winning the Dick’s Open for the third consecutive year on the Champions Tour. He is in the field alongside so many legends of the game – including the top-10 in the 2023 Legends Tour Order of Merit and Lee Westwood (Eng) as a member of a recent Ryder Cup team.
Schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th June, 2024
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Venue: Detroit Golf Club, Michigan, US
Purse: $9.2 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th June, 2024
Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romangna
Venue: Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Ravenna, Italy
Purse: $3.25 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th June, 2024
Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge
Venue: Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, France
Purse: €270,000
Ladies European Tour
Friday 28th – Sunday 30th June, 2024
VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open
Venue: Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland
Purse: €300,000
LET Access
Thursday 27th – Saturday 29th June, 2024
MoreGolf Mastercard Open Tournament
Venue: Varbergs Golf Klubb, Sweden
Purse: €40,000
Legends Tour and Champions Tour
Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th June, 2024
US Senior Open Championship
Venue: Newport Country Club, Rhode Island, US
Purse: $4 million
