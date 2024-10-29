The Week in Golf: LET hosts penultimate event as Rayhan set for Stage 2 of DP World Tour Q-School in Spain

Rayhan Thomas, competing in Stage 2 of the DP World Tour Qualifying School / following his tied 7th place finish in Thailand last week - on the Asian Tour.. - Supplied photo

This week, the Ladies European Tour (LET) is set to host its penultimate tournament of the season—the $1 million ARAMCO Team Series presented by PIF. This exciting event will precede the season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España presented by OYSHO, taking place from November 28 to December 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Challenge Tour will hold its season finale, the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A, in Mallorca, Spain—marking the 29th and final event of their calendar year.

A total of 20 DP World Tour cards will be available for the top players in the Road to Mallorca Order of Merit Rankings, with the standings set to be finalized on Sunday night. Notably, the field has been expanded to include the 47th player on the Rankings, Justin Walters.

Robin Williams (RSA) in 10th will not tee it up in Mallorca, but Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den), second in the Rankings will – therefore the field will be 46.

Every player in the 46-man field can earn a DP World Tour card.

An important week lies ahead for Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas (IND) as he competes in Stage 2 of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain.

Having advanced from the First Stage at Donnington Grove Golf Club in Newbury, England, Rayhan secured a tie for 10th with a total score of 281, 7 under par, with rounds of 68, 72, and 71.

There are four Stage 2 venues: Desert Springs Resort, Almeria; Isla Canela Links, Huelva; Golf Las Pinillas, Albacete and Fontanals Golf Club, Girona.

Rayhan is competing at Fontanals Golf Club.

Included in the fields are:

Desert Springs Resort (74 players): Ross McGowan (representing Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah), Bailey Gill (Eng), Craig Howie (representing Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club) and UAE resident Paul Dunne (Ire).

Isla Canela Links (75 players): Winner of the 2013 National Bank of Oman Golf Classic at Al Mouj, Muscat, on the Challenge Tour Roope Kakko (Fin), winner of the 2015 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at ADGC Gary Stal (Fr) and Tom Lewis (Eng).

Golf Las Pinillas (78 players): Alejandro Canizares (Spain), Jonas Blixt (Swe), Chris Hanson (Eng), winner of the Clutch Tour event at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, earlier this year, Callan Barrow (Eng),

Fontanals Golf Club (75 players): Lee Slattery, winner of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic and the DP World Tour Championship – both in 2011 Alvaro Quiros (Spain), Mr 59 Oliver Fisher (Eng), Romain Wattel (Fr) and Stuart Manley (Wales) as well as Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas.

The leading players from each of these venues (numbers to be published after round one is completed) will progress to the Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School at Infinitum Golf, Tarragona, Spain November 8th – 13th, 2024.

At this Final Stage, each player will play two rounds at the Lakes Course and the Hills Course, before the top 65 and ties play the final two rounds at the Lakes Course. After six rounds, the leading 20 players and ties will earn DP World Tour playing privileges for the 2025 season.

Good luck Rayhan! And to all players – it can be a career-defining week for so many players – both positive and negative!

Schedule

Asian Tour

Thursday 31st October – Sunday 3rd November, 2024

BNI Indonesia Masters

Venue: Royal Jakarta Golf Club, Indonesia

Purse: $2 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 31st October – Sunday 3rd November, 2024

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A

Venue: Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain Purse: €500,000 DP World Tour Stage 2 Qualifying School in Spain. Thursday 31st October – Sunday 3rd November, 2024 Venues: Desert Springs Resort, Isla Canela Links, Golf Las Pinillas and Fontanals Golf Club. LPGA Thursday 31st October – Sunday 3rd November, 2024 TOTO Japan Classic Venue: Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan Purse: $2 million Ladies European Tour Thursday 31st October – Saturday 2nd November, 2024 ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF Venue: Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $1 million