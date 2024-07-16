The Week in Golf: All roads lead to Scotland's beautiful Ayrshire Coast for the final Major of the year - The Open

A special tradition continued... the Claret Jug has returned and the attention now turns to who will be taking it home on Sunday. - Instagram

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:11 PM

This week's highly anticipated golf event is the 152nd Open, taking place on the stunning South Ayrshire coast of Scotland at Royal Troon.

It will be the 10th time that Royal Troon has hosted The Open – and the third time this century.

Everyone will be looking at the weather forecast for the week – the longer term forecasts seem to suggest showers for the week – but no real high winds or biblical weather. But our meteorologist friends have been wrong before – you never know what micro-climates can appear in that part of the world at any time..

All the leading golfers in the world will congregate for the final Major of the year, although it still seems a little early to finish the Major season in golf.

We all appreciate the reasons why but global golf should surely stand up against all other sports on its own merits – but that is a conversation for another time.

There will be 12 amateurs and 18 LIV Golfers competing from the first tee time on Thursday at 6.35 am local Scottish time.

The course will have the longest hole in Major history – the par-5 6th hole measuring 623 yards and two holes later is the famous ‘Postage Stamp’ that can be played as short as 99 yards. It is a golf course of two halves – the front nine usually down wind and the back nine amongst the toughest in golf.

The prize fund for 2024 has been increased by $500,000 to $17 million with the winner set to collect aa cheque for $3.1 million.

It is remarkable to think that the last time The Open was at Royal Troon in 2016 the purse was at £6.5 million and won by Hentrik Stenson (Swe) in that dramatic shootout with Phil Mickelson. With today’s exchange rates that equates to around $8.4 million – so at least a doubling in prize money in just eight years – signs of changing times and the changing world of golf.

The world of golf at different Tours publish their purses in different currencies – that is their call.

It will be a life changing week for the champion golfer of the year come Sunday night!

Brian Harman (US) is the defending champion.

Also this week, a co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour – the Barracuda Championship, will take place in the US to accommodate players who are not eligible to play in the Open.

Included in that category are: Sam Bairstow (Eng), Adri Arnaus (Spain), Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) and Andy Sullivan (Eng).

Schedule

Majors

Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st July, 2024

The 152nd Open

Venue: Royal Troon GC, Scotland

Purse: $17 million

PGA Tour and DP World Tour

Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st July, 2024

Barracuda Championship

Venue: Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, Ca, US

Purse: $4 million.

Challenge Tour Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st July, 2024 Euram Bank Open Venue: GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria Purse: €270,000 Ladies European Tour Friday 19th – Sunday 21st July, 2024 Dutch Ladies Open Venue: Hilversumsche Golf Club, Purse: €300,000 LPGA Tour Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st July, 2024 Dana Open for Children Venue: Highlands Meadow GC, NW Ohio, US

Purse: $1.75 million