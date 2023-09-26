The week in golf: All roads lead to Rome for tantalising 2023 Ryder Cup showdown

South Korea clinched the silver with an aggregate of 1890.1, while China won the bronze with a score of 1888.2
Following last week’s high drama at the Solheim Cup where Team Europe retained the prestigious trophy, all eyes now turn to Rome for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.
Established in 1927, with the first match played at the Worcester Country Club, in Worcester, Massachusetts, there have been 43 matches so far, with 27 wins for the US and 14 for Europe and just two ties.
Until 1977, it was the US v Great Britain and Ireland, but in 1979, it became Team Europe that took on the US.
The DP World and PGA Tour take a week off as the Ryder Cup is on.
Meanwhile, the Ladies European Tour is back in action in France while Dubai-based Shiv Kapur will return from injury to play on the Asian Tour in Taiwan.
The Asian Games is currently being hosted in China with the golf competition taking place this week.
Local interest sees Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Anirban Lahiri represent India.
Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are all playing with teams consisting of both leading professionals and amateurs.
Schedule
Ryder Cup
Friday September 29 – Sunday 1 October, 2023
Venue: Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy.
Asian Tour
Wednesday 28 – Saturday 30 September, 2023
Mercuries Taiwan Masters
Venue: Taiwan Golf & Country Club
Purse: $1 million
LPGA
Thursday 29 September – Sunday 1 October, 2023
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
Venue: Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas, US
Purse: $2.3 million
Ladies European Tour
Wednesday 28 – Saturday 30 September, 2023
Lacoste Ladies Open de France
Venue: Golf Barriere, Deauville, France
Purse: €350,000
Asian Games Golf Competition
Thursday 29 September – Sunday 1 October, 2023
Venue: West Lake International Golf Course, Hangzhou, China
