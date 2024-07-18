The Stephen Curry show lights up Abu Dhabi

Stephen Curry of the US makes a move as Serbia's Aleksej Pokusevski tries to defend. — Reuters

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 7:36 PM

If you know anything about Stephen Curry, you knew he would be in show mode as the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team faced Serbia on Wednesday in a tune-up for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Curry had Dejan Milojevic in his heart. Milojevic, a Serbian former professional player, was the assistant coach on Curry’s Golden State Warriors who died Jan. 17 after a heart attack at a team dinner the night before. Milojevic was 46.

So Curry was ready to do what Curry does in the USA Basketball Showcase matchup in Abu Dhabi.

The chef cooked for the first nine US points of the game, then did the same by scoring nine straight for the Americans — capped by a four-point play — in the second quarter. Curry finished with 24 points, including those 18 in the first half, as the top-ranked US came away with a 105-79 victory over fourth-ranked Serbia that left the Etihad Arena sellout crowd of 12,517 buzzing about the Americans’ overall performance.

The US will take its act to London’s O2 for games Saturday against first-time Olympic qualifier South Sudan and against 2023 World Cup champion Germany on Sunday to conclude pre-Olympic play.

Bam Adebayo flashed his presence with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Anthony Edwards had 16 points and three steals and LeBron James scored 11 points for the Americans, who are 3-0 in the USA Basketball Showcase this year.

Anthony Davis was a defensive force, blocking six shots to go along with seven points and six rebounds. Joel Embiid matched Adebayo with a team-best eight boards.

“We’re getting better and we’re on a good path,” said US coach Steve Kerr. “I like the way the guys came out and really competed defensively and tried to wear Serbia down with the ball pressure and the defence.”

Adebayo had 15 3-pointers this season after eight in his previous six.

“I made the first one, so I kept shooting,” said Adebayo, who hit 35.7% from deep with the Miami Heat in 2023-24.