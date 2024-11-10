The Peter Cowen Diary: Hats off to Dubai’s Paul Waring on his career-defining win in Abu Dhabi

Peter Cowen on the range at Yas Links Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. - Supplied photo

Congratulations to Dubai resident Paul Waring (Eng) on his remarkable win at the $9 million at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Not bad for the 39-year-old.

They are all athletes out here on tour these days – 39 is the new 29-year-old. Sadly, at my end of the scale, 73 years old is the new 83. I was only joking!

Paul will now have many choices on where to play. He will have his dual card status on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. This can be a challenge for many golfers – let’s hope it works out for Paul and his family moving forward. He deserves itas he one of the nice guys out here.

Financially, it will be very special – winning $1,530,000 today and the opportunity to be part of the top 10 Race to Dubai Bonus Pool as well as getting more through the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, not to mention all the points for the OWGR, Race to Dubai and, not to be forgotten Ryder Cup standings.

England's Paul Waring (L) celebrates with his caddy on the 18th hole after winning the final round of the DP World Championship golf tournament in Abu Dhabi om Sunday. - AFP

Waring, who lives on The Palm, Dubai, has been a resident for just over a year and is a member of Jumeirah Golf Estates.

There is a nice story that I heard during this week, that you may not be aware of, about the 500 Club logo on his shirt sleeve.

Waring plays in a Friday member’s group at Jumeirah Golf Estates when he is in town, at 500 Club.

Apparently, it is a competitive get-together of better-than-average golfers, and he is now playing off +6, he has a win and a second in the group, and there are rumours it may go to +7. I suggest this Rolex Series win will get the attention of the 500 Club Handicap Committee. I will keep you posted.

The members have decided to put the 500 Club logo on Paul’s sleeve for the rest of this season and next season. It has certainly been a lucky charm for Waring so far.

My stable of players, Joaquin Niemann, Guido Migliozzi and Grant Forrest have done OK this week.

Niemann had three rounds in the 60’s, but that was just not good enough on an immaculately prepared golf course, with no defence in the wind.