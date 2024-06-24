The Peter Cowen Column: The ‘Bryson Effect’ can only be good for the game of golf

Peter Cowen old is arguably the World’s Number One golf coach. - Instagram

I have just returned to Rotherham after a two-and-a-half-week stint on the road in the US. That is a long time for me.

I have to tell you all about what I have witnessed – the ‘Bryson Effect.’

Bryson DeChambeau's performance, attitude and confidence just oozed throughout the last couple of weeks.

Over the years I have never really seen anyone engage with the fans and give so much – that has resulted in the ‘Bryson Effect’ – which can only be good for the game of golf.

He is signing autographs before the round, on the range, even mid-round and post-round – and has taken so many selfies with fans.

All the guys at LIV Golf must be delighted to see one of their star acts play in the three Majors this year and finish with a tied sixth, second and a W!

He was still signing autographs with the fans well past darkness on that Sunday night at Pinehurst after his second US Open victory.

TV ratings – so much a hot topic these days, must surely show a rise when he is around - with him transcending all ages and demographics.

I remember first meeting Bryson and his coach in 2016 when he was invited to play in the HERO Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club as an amateur.

I knew immediately that he was very different to all the other golfers. But did I think he would have such an impact on world golf - I am not so sure.

He returned to Dubai to win in 2019 and that was part of his dramatic rise in the game.

The PGA Tour must be missing Bryson and his recent performances will hopefully help fast-track a resolution to the ongoing apparent stand-of between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour does have Scottie Scheffler who is the dominant player - of getting the ball into the hole in the fewest shots – by a distance and continues to stretch out his Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Number One lead.

But golf – either live or on TV is now very much entertainment as everyone’s consumption of sport seems to be for short-form content, social media and grabbing the attention of the fans and viewers. Everyone has so many choices these days about what to do with their valuable leisure time – it is a very busy space – within golf as well as within sport as a whole - as well as outside of the game.

In last week’s LIV Golf Nashville – where they have been starved of top-class golf – the city embraced the event and especially Bryson – it was a sell-out and those words are not heard these days too often.

My golfers who come to hit balls at my Rotherham Driving Range are continuing to turn up in their numbers – golf seems to still be strong in the area of participation.

However, I know they are not tuning in to watch it so much on TV.

They love the Majors where all the best players are competing together – but golf on the tours is now becoming more challenging to follow.

How are LIV Golfers Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters and Lee Westwood playing in events between them over the next few weeks – such as the Italian Open, the BMW International and US Senior Open?