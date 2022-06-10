'The Ottoman' Ulusoy promises fireworks at EMD Fight Night 3

Majid Al Naqbi flies the flag for the UAE when he takes on Egypt’s Emad Arafat in a Super Lightweight contest

Fatih Ulusoy will square off against Austine Nnamdi on Saturday night. — KT file

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 11:35 PM

Eisa Al Dah Promotions deliver an action-packed fight card at the EMD Fight Night 3 on Saturday where entertainment duties fall on a cruiserweight clash between Fatih Ulusoy and Austine Nnamdi, one of 12 exciting bouts of the evening.

Both fighters, who have strong emotional ties to the UAE, having spent many years in the country, have promised to bring their A games to the ring.

“I’ve been doing MMA and Muay Thai but this is a boxing fight which I have prepared very hard for,” the Turkish-born Ulusoy, nicknamed ‘The Ottoman,’ said after Friday’s weigh-in.

“I expect to be explosive and provide the fireworks. Being a fitness trainer I believe that my opponent will be one hundred percent fit. But I’m well prepared and I’m here to win.

“I believe it’s you versus you in the ring. There is no opponent but yourself. I like to challenge myself and continue on this journey,” he added.

“God gave me this beautiful gift and I will continue to keep fighting and entertaining fans, like I intend to do on Saturday,” said Ulusoy.

Abu Dhabi-based Nnamdi, who is a lead coach at AM Fitness Academy, a boxing gold medalist and motivational speaker, is riding a three-fight winning streak since losing on a unanimous decision to Britain’s Vidal Riley on his pro debut in 2019.

“A win would be very satisfying for me because I know my opponent is a popular fighter,” said the Nigerian, who scored a second round TKO win over experience Ghanian fighter Kwesi Tutu less that a year ago.

Elsewhere on the card, Majid Al Naqbi flies the flag for the UAE when he takes on Egypt’s Emad Arafat in a Super Lightweight contest.

Dubai-born Al Naqbi is undefeated in five fights, having dispatched Cameroon’s Terence Mokamby Sameh via second round KO at EMD Fight Night in February this year.

“I’m looking to keep the momentum going and gain some more experience,” said the talented Al Naqbi, who only made his professional debut in 2019.

“This is what I live for and I see every fight as an opportunity to better my skills. I’m here for the long run and I intend to get to the top.”

India’s Sajan Greece makes his reappearance aftet a three-year gap after his decision loss to Britain’s Keon Joseph at Hard Knox Fight Night 7.

The action begins at 7 pm at the EMD Gym at Ras Al Khor Complex, Nadd Al Hamar.

THE CARD:

Light heavyweight

Tamale Lawrence (Uganda) vs Mohamad Alhamoud (Syria)

Super lightwelterweight

Sajan Greece (India) vs Said Baguani (Kenya)

Super Lightweight

Majid Al Naqbi (UAE) vs Emad Arafat (Egypt)

Cruiserweight

Austine Nnamdi (Nigeria) vs Fatih Ulusoy (Turkey)

Super Lightweight

Younes Zarraa (Morocco) vs Ibrahem Ahmed Abdelalem (Egypt)

Light Heavyweight

Ziad Wael Hamza (Egypt) vs Ivan Cliff Tamale Ggunga (Uganda)

Super Featherweight

Kagimu Ivan Kigga (Uganda) vs Elchibek Niyozmamadov (Tajikistan}

Welterweight

Walid El Kehal (Morocco) vs Olatunji Olaitan (Nigeria)

Featherweight

Fahad Mulinda (Uganda) vs Medi Miiro (Uganda)

Welterweight

Nyanzi Joshua (Uganda) vs Ariembi Isalah Odhiambo (Kenya)

Bantamweight

Ben Nsubuga (Uganda) vs vs Bashir Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Featherweight

Yusef Ali ( (Bahrain) vs Oluwaseun Emmanuel Oluwasuy (Nigeria)