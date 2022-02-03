The mother of all comebacks for Nadal eclipses Federer's 2017 feat

Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks next to the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory in the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain on Wednesday. — AFP

Bengaluru - He had his wits about him and the grit to never give in, just like Federer in his win over Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open final. But Nadal’s victory over Medvedev from two sets down in the 2022 final takes the cake

By Sumit Chakraberty Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 11:36 PM

The three greatest tennis players of this millennium — and arguably of all time — have contrasting personas and styles. But what Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer have in common is winning Grand Slams when they’ve been all but written off. That’s what great champions do.

Federer had not won a single Grand Slam title for five years when he beat Nadal in five sets in the 2017 Australian Open final. Djokovic had a two-year hiatus after winning the Australian and French Opens in 2016, losing in early rounds at Grand Slam events. Then he beat Nadal 10-8 in the fifth set of the 2018 Wimbledon semifinal and went on to win the title.

Nadal’s feat in winning his year’s Australian Open final rivals what Federer did to him in 2017 or even goes one notch higher on the jaw-dropping scale. Both champions were 35 years old and playing against younger opponents, after coming off six-month injury layoffs. Nadal even had a break from practice in December when he was down with a Covid attack.

So it wasn’t a surprise that the computerised win predictor at the Australian Open put the odds of Daniil Medvedev beating Rafael Nadal in the final at 64-36 at the outset. That became 96-4 after Medvedev won the first two sets. The Russian world No.2, who had stopped Djokovic from becoming the first man to win a 21st Grand Slam title in the US Open final a few months earlier, looked set to do the same to Nadal at the Australian Open.

Even to human analysts, the year’s first Grand Slam event on a hard court could at best have been a warm-up for Nadal ahead of the French Open, where the clay courts are his favourite surface. The surgical procedure to ameliorate his chronic ankle injury, after his loss to Djokovic in last year’s French Open semifinal, hadn’t been fully tested yet. He appeared ginger on his feet in the early rounds, and adopted a riskier approach to keep rallies short, much like Federer had done in his comeback year in 2017.

Nadal dropped only one set in the first four rounds before his first big test in the quarterfinals against the Canadian upstart, Denis Shapovalov, who had beaten the Olympic gold medalist and world No.3 Alexander Zverev. It was Nadal’s five-set victory over Shapovalov that drew attention to a real possibility of him being the first to break the tie with Djokovic and Federer.

Djokovic had caught up with Nadal and Federer when he won his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year. It was widely expected he would pull ahead of his arch-rivals, being a year younger than Nadal, and in prime form. But he lost to Medvedev in the US Open final and then got deported from Australia for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid, losing the opportunity to defend the title he had won back-to-back in the previous three years.

Nadal’s semifinal opponent, Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, who relies on a booming serve and forehand, was no match for the resurgent Spaniard, a past master at pinning right-handed opponents on the backhand with loopy topspins, having honed his strategy against Federer. But surely Medvedev would be a bridge too far in the final, one thought.

The Russian now had a Grand Slam title under his belt after losing to Nadal and Djokovic in the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open finals. His flat, hard shots from the back of the court were relentless in the Djokovic mould. But he was taller and packed more power in both shots and serves. And he had shown in his quarterfinal win over another rising Canadian star, Felix Auger-Aliassime, that he wasn’t averse to long rallies or five-setters.

It seemed Nadal’s best strategy was to draw Medvedev forward with slices, dropshots, and sharply angled plays, ironically like Djokovic and Federer had done in the past against Nadal. The Russian stays deep behind the baseline to counter anything his opponents blast into his court. So, the obvious ploy was to mix things up instead of getting into metronomic rallies.

But Medvedev was more than ready for this. He’s great at anticipating shots and swift in court coverage sideways as well as back and forth. After reading the Spaniard’s play, he swamped Nadal 6-2 in the opening set.

That’s when we saw one of the facets of what it has taken for the Federer-Djokovic-Nadal trio to dominate men’s tennis for a decade and a half. Nadal switched tactics in the second set to revert to his usual style of hitting deep with forehand topspins, moving his opponent from side to side. He broke Medvedev in the fourth game, which had a 40-shot rally that ended in a characteristic acutely angled backhand snap from Nadal. The Spaniard was now giving it everything instead of overthinking his strategy.

Although Medvedev regrouped to break Nadal in the seventh game, the Russian’s first serves deserted him, enabling the Spaniard to take a two-game lead again. Nadal served for the set at 5-4 and even had a setpoint after saving a string of breakpoints, but Medvedev just wouldn’t let go. He equalised and then won the set in the tiebreaker.

Uncommon mental strength is what we associate with the three great champions, but this was as devastating as it could get. Nadal had failed to serve out the second set or capitalise on a 5-3 lead in the tiebreaker. He had only twice before come back from two sets down at a Grand Slam event, and those were in early rounds way back in 2006 and 2007. So, this looked like a mountain too high and arduous to climb for Nadal, especially at 0-40 on his service game at 2-3 in the third set when he looked all done in. But now it was Nadal’s turn to dig in his heels and fight. He saved three breakpoints and went ahead to win the third and fourth sets 6-4 6-4, making a mockery of the algorithmic win predictor.

The tide had turned. It was now Medvedev trying to finish off rallies early as Nadal looked increasingly in control. Contrary to what most pundits had expected, the Russian was the one who struggled physically in the fifth set, asking for a trainer as his quads seemed to be cramping. His opponent appeared to be breezing through, despite being 10 years older. But a final twist remained in this epic final.

Nadal double-faulted and then failed to serve out for the match at 5-4. He’s not one to show much emotion, but screwed up his face in sheer agony. Was it going to be a case of being so near and yet so far, just as it was for Federer when he squandered two match points to lose the 2019 Wimbledon final to Djokovic?

But Nadal shrugged it off, knowing that he had the measure of a struggling Medvedev. He broke the Russian again to go 6-5 up and this time served out a love game to win the set and the match, becoming the first man to claim 21 Grand Slam titles.

It was the second longest Grand Slam final ever, lasting 5 hours and 24 minutes. The longest one was the 5-hour-53-minute Australian Open final in 2012, in which Nadal lost to Djokovic. The bitterness of that loss would now be abated.

Can we expect more from him? We probably can, with Roland Garros beckoning, where he has won an incredible 13 French Open titles. The lower bounce and slower courts will suit him better, although it remains to be seen if he will be able to slide in retrieving shots with as much facility as earlier, given his dodgy ankle.

His main challenger is likely to be clay court specialist Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s final after being two sets up. Djokovic too may be back to defend his title, if he can resolve his vaccination issues.

Federer followed up his 2017 comeback in the Australian Open with a Wimbledon title and another Australian Open title the following year. Djokovic had a dream run in 2021 with three Grand Slam titles after his comeback at Wimbledon in 2018.

So, the chances are that Nadal will have more Grand Slam titles before he’s done. Djokovic can still push him for the record. Federer, who turned 40 last year, appears out of the race. But you can never say with these three champions.

Sumit Chakraberty is a writer based in Bengaluru. Write to him at chakraberty@gmail.com

DID YOU KNOW?

>> All-time leader with 21 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including record 13 Roland Garros championships (13-0 in finals, 105-3 overall).

>> Only men’s player in history to complete career Grand Slam twice and win 2 Olympic gold medals (2008 Beijing singles, 2016 Rio doubles w/M. Lopez).

>> Won an ATP Tour title in record 19 straight seasons (2004-22) and ranked in Top 10 for record 853 consecutive weeks (2005-22), including 209 total weeks as No. 1 following 160 straight weeks as No. 2.

>> Owns record 398 wins at ATP Masters 1000 events and record 11 Monte Carlo, 10 Rome and 5 Madrid titles among his 36 ATP Masters 1000 championships (2nd to Djokovic’s 37).

>> Greatest of all time on clay with 62 of his 90 titles, 464-43 record overall (.915), 130-3 record in best-of-5-set matches (.977), 81-match win streak (2005-07), 50-set win streak (2017-18) and 0 losing streaks.

Source: atptour.com