IPL 2022: The Iyers need to step up for KKR to be competitive

Beaten in a scrappy, low-scoring match by Royal Challengers Bangalore the other night, Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bring their A game to get the better of Punjab Kings at the Wankhede and get ahead in the points table, which has already started showing some volatility.

Unlike RCB, who are stilll short on self-belief as Wednesday’s match showed, PBKS were a study in contrast in their first game, chasing down 205 in grand style. The challenge for KKR on Friday evening will be totally different, and far stiffer than when they played RCB.

Astute purchases in the mega-auction has made PBKS among the stronger teams in the tournament. The batting line-up has a string of heavy duty strokeplayers, starting with Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, and stretching to power-hitting finishers Shah Rukh Khan and Odean Smith, who served up a sample of their prowess, in stunning style, to lay low RCB a few days back.

To keep such a strong line-up in check would require KKR’s bowlers to not just be accurate but also skilful to put pressure on the batsmen. In T20, batsmen are prepared to take big risks through improvisations and bravado. This puts onus on bowlers to out-think them, and bring in variations of their own.

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is expected to favour batsmen, but there is usually some bounce available for fast bowlers willing to bend their backs. A stiff cross breeze from the Arabian Sea, which blows across the ground in the evenings, is known to help swing. Also, wrist spinners usually get some purchase from the track, so pace and slow bowlers can be a threat on this ground. That said, the margin of error remains miniscule on such tracks.

In the two matches played so far, KKR’s bowlers have been hugely impressive. Umesh Yadav has been a revelation with hot pace to go with late swing, which has made him — along with Mohammed Shami — the pick of the fast bowlers seen in action so far. Spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have hit their straps early and settled into good rhythm from the first match itself. Skipper Shreyas Iyer will be hoping all these bowlers will be able to sustain this form against PBKS’s power-packed batting.

Pace spearhead Pat Cummins is still touring Pakistan, but Tim Southee was an adequate replacement against RCB. Andre Russell, however barely looked the bowler of old against RCB so, KKR’s other bowlers will have to be at their best against Punjab.

If anything, Iyer’s concern could be greater about KKR’s batting, which has been just about modestly good. CSK hadn’t set a big target, which was overcome with a degree of comfort, but against RCB, KKR came a cropper, against pace (Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj), as well as the leg spin of Wanindu Hasaranga, making just 128. Russell showed some muscle, but did not last long enough to give his team a match-winning score. Russell’s pyrotechnics are most effective when the top order has made a decent contribution. More runs are needed from Shreyas and Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana for KKR to be competitive.

This will not come easily as Punjab’s bowling line-up is strong too, with the redoubtable Kagiso Rabada as spearhead with Arshdeep Singh, who has been very successful in the past two seasons, to control things in the death overs. Leggie Rahul Chahar, formerly with Mumbai Indians, is the primary spin option, and a fine one too. The squad also includes some talented players from the under-19 team, which won the World Cup recently, so coach Anil Kumble and captain Agarwal are not bereft of choices.

In a long-drawn competition and with 10 teams involved, captains and team managements have to constantly think about not just results and points, but also Net Run Rates, which can play a crucial role in determining the knock-out places. We are a long way away from that just yet, yet NRR has become a critical element, as the number of messages being sent to batsmen in the middle by coach/captain, in the matches played so far would suggest.

Players To Watch Out For:

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Shah Rukh Khan

KKR: Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer

X Factor: Andre Russell