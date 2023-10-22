The goal is to win says Crushers GC’s Lahiri ahead of $50m LIV Golf Team finale

Six-time DP World Tour winner Fleetwood made a guest appearance at the Fire Course as he joined forces with Club Manager Stephen Hubner
Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri from Crushers GC said the team was focused on ‘winning’ heading into the final stage of the $50 million LIV Golf Team Championships at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster course.
Speaking to Khaleej Times from Miami after the second round, the Indian golf star said: “(We are) excited looking forward. The team is playing really well. Paul (Casey) was six under for his first eight holes, which was brilliant. Bryson (DeChambeau) is looking good.
“Charles (Howell III) and I played well in the foursomes. We just got outplayed on the day by Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger from the Cleeks GC who put on quite a show - they were six under when the match concluded.
“As a whole the team had a good day out. The goal was to get to Sunday and we have made it,” Lahiri added.
“All four scores to count tomorrow in the final day – every hole, every shot, every score from every player on the team. We are really looking forward to trying to win the Team Championship. That was our goal way back at event number one in Mexico at the start of the 2023 LIV Golf season.’
“We are all going to be focused on giving our best and hopefully you will see us on the podium come Sunday night,” concluded Lahiri.
Twelve teams made their way to the season finale, and just four remain for the final round. All 12 teams will be in action on Sunday but only the four winners from Saturday’s semi-final round – 4Aces GC, Crushers GC, RangeGoats GC and Torque GC will have the chance to take home the $14 million top prize.
The teams that lost on Saturday – HyFlyers GC, Cleeks GC, Stinger GC and Fireballs GC – will be competing for places 5-8, while Friday’s quarter-final losers – Iron Heads GC, Majesticks GC, Ripper GC and Smash GC – will play for places 9-12.
All 48 golfers will play 18 holes with a shotgun start in a stroke play format. To watch the LIV Golf final day of the 2023 season Visit www.LIVGolf.com
