The Ashes: Victory for Australia, but Test cricket the overall winner in extraordinary Edgbaston thriller

England’s “Bazball” cricket revolution gets a lesson from Down Under courtesy a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon

Pat Cummins celebrates after Australia won the first Ashes Test against England by two wickets. - Reuters

Australia won a thrilling Ashes opener by two wickets at Edgbaston on Tuesday as captain Pat Cummins’ six-smashing 44 not out and Usman Khawaja’s patient 65 combined to give England’s “Bazball” cricket revolution a lesson from Down Under.

Cummins hit two sixes and four fours, and he shared a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 with Nathan Lyon (16 not out) in the last hour of the final day.

Chasing 281 to win, Cummins hit the winning boundary against Ollie Robinson and Australia finished on 282-8 to disappoint a raucous crowd that sensed another memorable victory at the Birmingham ground after a two-run win in the second Ashes test in 2005.

Australia bowler Josh Hazlewood to BBC Test Match Special: "It was a long hour. I was just sitting in the back of the room watching.

"When Carey got out we probably thought that was it but Patty (Pat Cummins) is a class batter. An outstanding effort.

"It was an amazing game of cricket. It is still a long series but it is a big swing. The first game is always important.

Earlier, Unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja kept his side on course for victory with a gritty unbeaten half century on a tension-fuelled final day.

Chasing a 281 victory target, Australia began a rain-delayed fifth day on 107 for three and reached 183-5 at the tea interval -- requiring 98 more to take the lead in the five-match series.

Khawaja, who scored a magnificent century in the first innings, was a model of concentration as he calmly reached 56 from 159 balls with Cameron Green on 22 not out.

With a sell-out crowd ready for a gripping finale to a superb contest, Australia weathered the early storm from England bowling duo Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Night watchman Scott Bolan, who came to the crease late on Monday after a magical spell of seam bowling by Broad removed Marnus Labuschagne and Australia talisman Steve Smith, was the first to fall, edging an attempted drive off a full-length delivery by Broad having dug in for a useful 20.

Australia's scoring then ground to a complete halt before Travis Head opened his shoulders to strike a couple of boundaries off Moeen Ali's first over of the day.

Off-spinner Ali, nursing a cut finger, had the last laugh though as in the same over Head, who had made 16, edged a brilliant delivery to Joe Root who held on at first slip.

That left Australia teetering on 143-5, requiring 138 more, with England's fans cranking up the noise as victory loomed.

But Khawaja, who began on 34 not out and has batted every day of the match, showed no sign of panic while Green began to look dangerous as Australia chipped away at the target.

Rain had delayed the start until 1315 GMT with a minimum of 67 overs to be bowled.

If Australia do win it would be the second-highest successful chase at Edgbaston to win a test and only the third time on the last 23 occasions that they have won having been set a fourth-innings target of 200-plus.