The Ashes: England rest Anderson, Tongue for third test but bring back Wood, Woakes and Moeen

The hosts will welcome back fiery pacer Mark Wood who was not picked for the first two tests

England's Mark Wood during nets ahead of Thursday's third Ashes Test at Headingley. - Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 4:34 PM

England have made three changes for the third Ashes test against Australia which begins in Headingley on Thursday with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side as the hosts look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the series.

Fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder which requires surgery.

Wood joins Woakes, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson in the pace attack while Harry Brook moves up to number three with all-rounders Woakes and Moeen hoping to shore up the lower order.

Moeen came out of retirement for the first test but the spinner injured his finger, sitting out the second encounter at Lord's.

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in tests (688) but the 40-year-old struggled to make an impact in the series with just three wickets in the first two matches.

Tongue made his test debut against Ireland last month where he impressed with a five-wicket haul in the second innings and made his Ashes bow at Lord's, where he took five in two innings.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.