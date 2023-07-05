The Ashes: England rest Anderson, Tongue for third test but bring back Wood, Woakes and Moeen

World No 1 Iga Swiatek said she felt confident and did a good job of adjusting to grass after disposing of China's Zhu Lin
England have made three changes for the third Ashes test against Australia which begins in Headingley on Thursday with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side as the hosts look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the series.
Fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder which requires surgery.
Wood joins Woakes, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson in the pace attack while Harry Brook moves up to number three with all-rounders Woakes and Moeen hoping to shore up the lower order.
Moeen came out of retirement for the first test but the spinner injured his finger, sitting out the second encounter at Lord's.
Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in tests (688) but the 40-year-old struggled to make an impact in the series with just three wickets in the first two matches.
Tongue made his test debut against Ireland last month where he impressed with a five-wicket haul in the second innings and made his Ashes bow at Lord's, where he took five in two innings.
ALSO READ
ENGLAND SQUAD
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.
World No 1 Iga Swiatek said she felt confident and did a good job of adjusting to grass after disposing of China's Zhu Lin
Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates retains yellow jersey following gruelling ride from Spain to France
German also surpassed his tie with Hale Irwin with win No. 46 on the Tour Champions
Takashinga Cricket Club, set in one of the country's oldest Black townships, finally became a recognised venue when West Indies beat the United States in a Cricket World Cup qualifying game on June 18
The former professional boxer insisted that he and his wife are happy together after media reports of his Instagram interactions with a bridal model triggered a controversy
Controversial dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow triggers a seething cauldron of hate as Marylebone Cricket Club members abused Australia players
The son of Deep Impact becomes the Irish handler's fifth Epsom Derby scorer to follow-up in the Irish Classic where he joined the legendary Galileo, High Chaparral, Camelot and Australia
Veteran Team Abu Dhabi driver shows his fighting spirit again on day of drama