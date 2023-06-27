The Ashes: England makes shock team selection as debutant Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in second test

Decision to name four pace bowlers was dictated by the condition of the pitch at Lord's says skipper Ben Stokes

Josh Tongue will join an all-pace attack in England's squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia. - AP

By Agencies Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 5:04 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 5:08 PM

England have named seamer Josh Tongue as a surprise pick in their team for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's which starts on Wednesday, replacing injured spinner Moeen Ali, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Ali was nursing a finger injury in the first match at Edgbaston that Australia won by two wickets and managed to bowl just 14 overs in the second innings.

The 25-year-old Tongue, who took five for 66 in the second innings of his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's this month, is the only change to the side that lost the first Ashes Test, with England captain Ben Stokes opting for an all-seam attack.

Stokes told reporters the decision to name four pace bowlers was dictated by the condition of the pitch at Lord's.

"I think we needed to get to Lord's first and see what conditions we were faced with," Stokes said. "We've seen there's quite a lot of grass on the wicket which is a bit green. Traditionally, Lord's has offered more for the seamers."

Tongue was picked ahead of Mark Wood, who was widely tipped for selection for the second Test, with Joe Root expected to continue to play the role of auxiliary spinner.

"We wanted to play Mark Wood," Stokes added. "We felt that he could definitely start the game but with conversations we felt the extra week ... would give him a better chance to play a full part from (the third Test at) Leeds onward.

"We brought Tonguey into the team as a like-for-like ... so I'm looking forward to seeing him continue on the great start he had against Ireland here.

"Being able to use him in the fourth seamer role is something that I'm looking forward to and I think he's really looking forward to the challenge as well."

Without Moeen, responsibility for spin will fall to Joe Root, who took one wicket with his off-breaks at Edgbaston.

In the second innings, Root actually bowled more overs than Moeen as the Warwickshire man nursed his finger.

Moeen came out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes after regular frontline spinner Jack Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back.

Leach had been ever present in the England team since Stokes took over as captain at the beginning of last summer and this will be the first Test under Stokes that England have not fielded a frontline spinner.

Leach has been at Lord's this week and spoke to the England squad before training on Tuesday.

"It was a huge loss, losing Leachy for the series," said Stokes. "He's been an integral part of everything we've been able to achieve until now. The XI that we've picked is the XI that we've picked and I've got to try and make that work.

"Joe's bowling has gone from strength to strength and the more responsibility I've given him with the ball has brought out another side to Joe. It's great having someone like that who also averages 50 with the bat, that's always nice."

England XI

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)