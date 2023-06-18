The Ashes: Broad blasts 'soulless' Edgbaston pitch that helped Aussies climb back into the Test

The 19-year-old midfielder is set to become the third most expensive teenager in football transfer history behind Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix
Stuart Broad slammed the Edgbaston surface as "soulless" and described it as one of the slowest he has encountered in England after Usman Khawaja's unbeaten century dragged Australia back into the contest and left the first Ashes test finely poised.
Broad lit up the morning session, dismissing David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in consecutive balls, but then struggled with the rest of the pace attack as England were punished for errors while Australia racked up the runs on Saturday.
Khawaja was bowled by Broad 112, before replays showed the seamer had overstepped. It was one of 13 no-balls from England, with Broad sending down six, while Jonny Bairstow also missed two chances behind the stumps.
"How can I be polite? It's a very slow, low surface that saps the energy out of the ball," Broad said. "It's pretty characterless so far, pretty soulless, but you can only judge a surface towards the end of the match and see how it develops.
"It's really frustrating. I'm not really a big no-ball bowler. I probably bowled more no-balls today than I have in a test match before.
Captain Ben Stokes had asked for "flat, fast wickets" for the series but the Edgbaston pitch has been on the slow side for the first two days.
"Hopefully it's not a trend for the whole series," Broad said. "It's certainly one of the slowest pitches I can remember bowling on in England.
"It's been hard work for the seamers and ultimately we are looking to entertain, have fun and get the crowd jumping and it's quite a difficult pitch to get plays-and-misses on and nicks to slip on."
But Broad believes England are still in a strong position before Australia resume at 311-5 on Sunday, trailing by 82 runs.
ALSO READ
"We had a really good day," Broad told the BBC. "The game is nicely poised. We are 82 runs ahead, one or two wickets from the tail."
"It's been a hard, gruelling day on a pitch that's offered very little so far but being in this position is a really positive place to be."
The 19-year-old midfielder is set to become the third most expensive teenager in football transfer history behind Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix
The17th edition of the tournament will take place between June 14-July 14 across 10 cities with no new stadiums required to be built
A report published by a football news website claims that the Paris giants have seen their follower count drop by at least 800,000 over this weekend
The winning team will receive close to Dhs 500,000 say the organisers
Australian was playing for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in January
Rohit tipped to lead India to the Caribbean but future role not guaranteed without 'big' runs
A World Cup winner in 2018, the French player could even be sold this summer
The squad will include several veteran players like Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan and Rohan Mustafa