The Adrian Meronk Diary: I enjoyed the relaxed vibe both on and off the course

With my playing partner for the day - Ahmed Kandil (right) - we managed a Team score of net 62 today.- Photo by Nick Tarratt

Published: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 10:10 PM

I had the steadiest of rounds today, a three under par 68 in round three of the $2.5 million Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort on the DP World Tour, essentially a boring day of scoring if you understand what I mean.

My scorecard contained 15 pars and three birdies on holes 4, 10 and 18.

The pins were tucked away somewhat today – It just felt like I was two-putting all day.

With the greens firming up every day it is not as easy out there as some of the local experts and media thought it was going to be.

Again, we had another gorgeous day of weather in Dubai and still barely no wind which is so unusual next to the Creek.

I am exactly where I started my day – in tied 10th place and I am eight under par.

My amateur partner for the day, Ahmed Kandil was a great guy to play with. He gave me some recommendations about Dubai, some very interesting stuff that I will not share with Khaleej Times readers at this time. He is a medical entrepreneur and a 15-year veteran resident of Dubai and received nine shots today.

We managed a team net 62 today with Ahmed finishing in tied sixth in the 54-hole Pro-Am Team Event. Well played to Ahmed who improved on my score by six shots, highlighted by eagle twos on holes 4 and 7. I wish Ahmed could play in more Pro-Ams with me during the season.

For Sunday’s final round, I will be all on my own with no support or advice from my amateur partner.

I have just had my usual brief warm-down on the range following my round and I am all set for my final 18 holes.

Tell you what, I was quite impressed with a few families attending today – it felt like a different type of audience than a typical pro-only tournament. It has a relaxed vibe both on and off the golf course with many kids all after autographs – which is fun to be around – ideal for the opener for 2024. I am sure a few more will be out there for the final day.

Also, I heard many international languages including a few Polish voices.

My number one fan – my girlfriend, walked with me again and my manager, probably my number two fan, Richard Rayment from Dubai-based Spotlight The Agency, was around on the last couple of holes. It is always good to have that loyal support from behind the ropes.

My tee time tomorrow is at 11.30 am where I am paired with Sean Crocker (US).

I am seven back of leader, fellow Dubai resident, Tommy Fleetwood – am I due a low one? Fingers crossed!

Just one round to go, so wish me well.

Speak to you all after the final round.

Adrian is 30 years old and from Poland, a Dubai resident and a four-time winner on the DP World Tour.