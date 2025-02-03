The A Team banking on home comforts for Round 2 of the UGC at Emirates Golf Club

The A Team with co-owners Aman Chopra (standing left), Ayesha Chopra (standing third from left), and mentor Badru Hilal (standing second from right). Photo: Alex Leyno

The A Team is heading into Round 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2 with renewed confidence as the tournament shifts to Emirates Golf Club (EGC), a course they know like the back of their hand.

After a mixed outing at the Creek, mentor Badru Hilal and team co-owner Aman Chopra believe their squad is primed to turn things around on home turf.

Round 1 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for The A Team. who found themselves with 269 points and in sixth position behind Noble Legacy Masters 292 points, Tristar Gladiators 277, Sultans of Swing 276, Shershah Eagles 271 and Meteora Magicians 271

Tough Conditions

The unfamiliar layout, challenging wind conditions and tricky greens tested the players' skills throughout the round, but Badru isn’t dwelling on the past.

“It was a decent performance overall; we had a mixed bag of results,” he admitted. “The Creek is not a course we play regularly, so some of our players struggled with the conditions and the back tees - understandable. We’re just seven points off second place, so I don’t think there’s any need to panic.”

Badru Hilal (Right) and A Team Player Kirtan Desai. - Supplied photo

Now, with the final two rounds being played at Emirates Golf Club - where most of The A Team’s players are members - there’s a sense of comfort and opportunity. Badru and Aman have been rallying the players, ensuring they head to the Faldo Course this weekend with the right mindset.

Home Advantage

“Aman and I have been talking and we’ll put strong pairings together and make sure that players are positive and play their best,” said Badru. “This is our home course, so we’ll embrace that advantage and use it to our benefit.”

To keep morale high, The A Team is sticking to a simple but effective strategy – constant communication and preparation. “We communicate regularly on our group chats,” Badru explained.

“This week, we plan to have a couple of group practice sessions to brush up our putting, range work, and fine-tuning strategies. Through that, players will be encouraged to approach practice with the same intensity as the competition while supporting their teammates.”

Bright Spots

Despite the challenges of Round 1 where the wind was a major factor, there were bright spots like Noniota Chand’s brilliant Eagle on the Par-four 6th Hole, that gave the team confidence moving forward.