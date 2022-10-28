Test your knowledge of cricket with Khaleej Times and Mr. Cricket UAE

The T20 World Cup started two weeks ago in Australia with four upsets already taking place so far, and the biggest game of the tournament being the India Pakistan match, which was a cliff hanger. The rain has played spoilsport in the last few days with a few matches being washed out.
But Khaleej Times and Mr. Cricket UAE will lift your spirits with a cricket quiz on Saturday, 29th of October, and keep you on the edge of the seats.
Anis Sajan, who is fondly known as Mr. Cricket UAE, is going to test the knowledge of 16 enthusiastic participants, who are divided in to eight teams and will battle it out against each other to be the ultimate winner.
The players are expressing themselves on the cricket fields in Australia, and at Khaleej Times head office, the participants will be gearing up to taking on the challenge thrown at them by Mr. Cricket UAE.
So, brace yourself for the ultimate change of the Cricket Quiz with Khaleej Times and Mr. Cricket UAE.
