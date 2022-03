Terror threat on IPL is unfounded, Mumbai Commissioner says

Adequate security arrangements will be made at the two stadiums in the city where matches will be played

File

By PTI Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 9:44 AM

The Commissioner of Police in Mumbai has said in a tweet that any threat to the Indian Premier League is 'unfounded'.

Mumbai Police is geared up to ensure full security for the Indian Premier League which will kick off this weekend, an official release said on Thursday.

There have been no intelligence inputs about any terror threat to the cricket extravaganza that will begin at the Wankhede stadium in South Mumbai from March 26, it added.

Adequate security arrangements will be made at the two stadiums in the city (Wankhede and Brabourne) where matches will be played as well as the hotels where the players and support staff will be staying, police said.

Some unverified viral messages on social media had said that `terrorists' had conducted recce at Hotel Trident, the Wankhede Stadium and along the bus route between these two locations, but the police release said they had not received any such information.

