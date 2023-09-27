Zverev wins 21st ATP title, Khachanov also triumphs in China

Organisers confirm it will host Rebound, its first padel tournament, set to be played across five custom-designed courts during the Emirates Dubai 7s
Alexander Zverev fought back from a set down to defeat Russia's Roman Safiullin at the Chengdu Open in China and win his 21st ATP title on Tuesday.
In a gruelling final lasting nearly three hours in the heat of southwestern China, the 10th-ranked Zverev roared back to win 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
Germany's Zverev was two points from defeat at 5/5 in the second-set tie-break, but held his nerve to draw level and then took the deciding set as both players wilted.
"He's playing the best tennis of his life for sure," Zverev said of his 55th-ranked opponent, who was contesting his first tour-level final.
"The way he was winning this week, I think he beat a lot of great players quite easily, so I knew that he was playing well.
"Obviously I'm happy to be able to come back and to win this title."
Also in China, Russia's top-seeded Karen Khachanov won his first ATP title since 2018 when he defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 in the Zhuhai Championships final.
