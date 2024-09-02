Zheng defeats Vekic in US Open's latest finish for a women's match

China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates her victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic. — AFP

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 1:09 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 1:10 PM

Zheng Qinwen beat Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(2) 4-6 6-2 in a rematch of their Paris Olympics title clash to reach the US Open quarterfinals after the pair battled back and forth in the latest finishing women's match in the tournament's history.

The late-night thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium wrapped up at 2.15 am on Monday, beating the previous record for a women's match at the year's final Grand Slam by two minutes.

"It's always nice to play in the night session because I'm used to it ... It's the first time I've played here in New York at two in the morning. It's unbelievable," said Zheng.

"Thanks to the fans that aren't sleeping tonight, supporting me here."

China's Zheng is bidding to become the fourth woman to win Olympic gold and the US Open title in the same year after Serena Williams (2012), Venus Williams (2000) and Steffi Graf (1988). She will meet second seed Aryna Sabalenka next.

The 21-year-old, who lost to Sabalenka in the Australian Open final, wrapped up an intense opening set against 24th seed Vekic in an hour after raising her level a few notches in the tiebreak.

Vekic was undeterred and responded with the first break of the match early in the second set, but dropped serve immediately as Zheng heaped the pressure on her 28-year-old opponent with some heavy shots from both flanks.