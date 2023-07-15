Wimbledon: Arab star Jabeur's Grand Slam dream dashed as she loses final against Vondrousova

UAE rider Pogacar attacks Vingegaard on the mountains to dramatically cut the gap for the overall lead
Polish Ineos Grenadiers rider Michal Kwiatkowski wins 13th stage on French national holiday
Tunisian Ons Jabeur's dream of becoming the first Arab woman and African player to win a Grand Slam singles title was dashed as she went down to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.
The 28-year-old, dubbed her Tunisia's "Minister of Happiness," lost 4-6, 4-6 to the 2019 French Open runner-up.
Having toppled four seeds before beating a resurgent Elina Svitolina in the semifinals, Vondrousova followed in the footsteps of her compatriots Martina Navratilova, Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova to win a major crown.
(With inputs from Agencies)
The second seeded Serb, who has never lost at the All England Club, is now just one win away from making tennis history as the most successful men's player in terms of major trophies
The golfer from Northern Ireland was reportedly offered his own team on the breakaway circuit
Significant rise in the number of international clubs and teams who are conducting sports camps in Dubai
Initiative from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation showcases how the sport is accessible to people from all walks of life, regardless of profession or proficiency
Basque rider Izagirre dominates 12th stage as Vingegaard keeps Tour de France lead
Pogacar said he wanted an early night ahead of the Grand Colombier
From Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam to Makhachev mixed martial arts has served up a treat for the regions fans at YAS Island