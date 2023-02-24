Why this British fan loves Dubai Duty Free Tennis more than Wimbledon

Tennis fan Amelia (right) with her in-laws, Brenda and Paul. — Photo by Leslie Wilson Jr

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 7:50 PM

Tennis fan Amelia from the UK loves the intimacy that tournament’s like the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships offer.

Attending her second tournament in as many years, Amelia explained why she is back this year.

“I just love the atmosphere and how people really get into it as the tournament progresses. I love tennis and it’s such a great opportunity to come and see top-class tennis live in a small environment," she said.

“I’ve been to Wimbledon a couple of times, which was great. But this is much more intimate.

“You can see more clearly, it's much more affordable and you can have just as much without a price tag.

“There’s also great good and one just has a good time over here,” added Amelia who was accompanied by her in-laws, Brenda and Paul.

