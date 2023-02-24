Why this British fan loves Dubai Duty Free Tennis more than Wimbledon

Defending W2RC champion Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah looks to make it back-to-back driver and constructor titles for himself and Toyota Gazoo Racing this year
Tennis fan Amelia from the UK loves the intimacy that tournament’s like the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships offer.
Attending her second tournament in as many years, Amelia explained why she is back this year.
“I just love the atmosphere and how people really get into it as the tournament progresses. I love tennis and it’s such a great opportunity to come and see top-class tennis live in a small environment," she said.
“I’ve been to Wimbledon a couple of times, which was great. But this is much more intimate.
“You can see more clearly, it's much more affordable and you can have just as much without a price tag.
“There’s also great good and one just has a good time over here,” added Amelia who was accompanied by her in-laws, Brenda and Paul.
ALSO READ:
Defending W2RC champion Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah looks to make it back-to-back driver and constructor titles for himself and Toyota Gazoo Racing this year
City were held to a 1-1 draw in Germany on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Riyad Mahrez's opener cancelled out by a header from Josko Gvardiol
The win ended Inter's run of four successive first-leg defeats in the league's knockout-stage ties
Evenepoel is now the leader of the General Classification and has been awarded the race’s Red Jersey
She continued her imperious form and demolished the challenge of 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in 76 minutes
The star footballer was injured after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle
The former doubles world No.1, partnering American Madison Keys, went down to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-0
Pole Position, GEMS Education aim to send students on route towards motor sport careers