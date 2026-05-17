'What a woman': Husband's message melts hearts after Ukrainian star's Rome win

At the end of an engrossing battle in the Italian Open final, which ended in an unforgettable victory for Elina Svitolina on the Roman dirt, it was a message from her husband that stole hearts.

Svitolina overcame two-time Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2 in the final — her third straight win over the American superstar this season, following victories in the Australian Open quarterfinal and in an epic Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semifinal.

Saturday’s win in Rome was also her first Masters 1000 title in eight years, with her last one in this category also coming remarkably in the same tournament.

Her 20th WTA title at the Italian Open also featured wins over Iga Swiatek and Elina Rybakina in the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively.

Three back-to-back victories over multiple Grand Slam winners — Gauff, Swiatek and Rybakina — will now inspire Svitolina to win the first major of her life when the French Open gets underway on May 24.

But what didn’t feature on this list of glittering highs for the 31-year-old is a heartwarming tribute from her husband, Gael Monfils.

The veteran French tennis star shared a heartfelt message on social media for Svitolina, who gave birth to their daughter, Skai, in 2022.

“Eight years. Eight years to climb back to the top of a Masters 1000,” Monfils wrote. “What a season, what a week, what a player. But above all, what a woman. An incredible mom to Skaï, an exceptional athlete, a soul like no other. I’m so proud of you, my love.

“Of your strength, your calm, of everything you carry quietly day after day. You inspire me, every single day. Enjoy this, soak it all in. You deserve every second of it. I love you.”

Svitolina was moved her husband’s words.

“He was just very happy, very proud of the effort. He knows how much it means to me to win here,” she said.

Among all the stars from the world of sports, Svitolina has also emerged as the most powerful voice on geopolitics, never missing an opportunity to speak about the plight of her countrymen in Ukraine since the start of the Russia war in February, 2022.

On Saturday, Svitolina thanked her country again following her victory in the final.

"Many of them are in bomb shelters, and it's been really heavy in the past couple of weeks for Ukraine," she said.

"I want to thank you for all the support from afar, I feel all the love."

During an interview with Khaleej Times last year, Monfils admired Svitolina’s resilience and the incredible passion that she has for her country, Ukraine.

“She's absolutely a champion because it’s not easy to be a mum and to be an elite athlete at the same time and also to be a big patriot for her country,” Monfils said.

“For me, it's amazing to be with her. Of course, I always try to be there when she needs, but she's a very strong woman.”

Monfils, Skai and the whole of Ukraine would be on their feet in Paris if Svitolina, who has never reached a Grand Slam final, lifts the French Open trophy.