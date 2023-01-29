Watch: How Sania Mirza's 'Dubai family' surprised her after her last Grand Slam match

The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals
Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza recently announced her retirement from the game after her last Grand Slam match.
She gave an emotional speech, tugging at fans heartstrings, often breaking into tears after the game. Little did she know that her 'Dubai family' was eagerly waiting to celebrate her wonderful career.
Taking to Instagram, Mirza shared a post in which she is seen cutting a cake along with her son, Izhaan. Captioning the carousel post, "When you come home to this and realize you have the best friends and family in the world", she thanked her "Dubai fam".
The star added that she was actually surprised "for a change".
In the video above, she is seen walking into her Dubai home, with her son beside her. Mirza expresses shock and joy to see her house filled with balloons and her friends as soon as she opens the door.
"Surprise!" Her friends shout as soon as the door opens and a bright smile appears on Mirza's face. The tennis champion put her hand on her chest and then set her things aside to greet her friends.
Mirza was surprised just after she returned to Dubai from Australia, where she announced her retirement.
Her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, congratulating her.
He said, "You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career."
Late last year there were rumours that the couple were going to split. Speculations are rife again as fans noticed that Mirza did not mention her husband in her moving speech.
Some media outlets reported that Shoaib had cheated on Sania. However, neither of them commented on the same.
Later, an OTT platform announced that the two will be hosting a talk show together. 'Urduflix' took to their Instagram handle stating that Mirza and Malik will feature in a show named 'The Mirza Malik Show'.
