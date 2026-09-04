Watch: Filipino fans inspire Eala as she marches into US Open third round

Alexandra Eala, backed by thousands of passionate Filipino fans in New York, produced another impressive performance to beat Oleksandra Oliynykova

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 4 Sept 2026, 1:37 AM
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Spurred on by Filipino fans, Alexandra Eala produced a magnificent exhibition of attacking tennis to beat Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1, 6-4 for a place in the US Open third round on Thursday.

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Thousands of Filipino fans packed the stadium again as the 21-year-old rose to the challenge to register a comfortable win in the second round. The feisty left-hander had lost to Oliynykova earlier this year in Strasbourg, but she showed no signs of nerves on Thursday.

The world No. 18 was in cruise control, finishing the match in an hour to set up a clash with the winner of the match between Iva Jovic of the United States and Briton Francesca Jones.

"My patience and the consistency of my focus - I think that was the key to winning the match today," said Eala.

Enjoying a dream season that has seen her win her first WTA title in Washington last month and reach the Wimbledon fourth round, Eala was in unstoppable form against Oliynykova, winning the first four games of the first set and hitting 11 winners.

Oliynykova did put up a fight in the second set as the two players traded breaks. But Eala, the highest-ranked player in the history of the Philippines, clinched the match with a terrific serve, bringing wild celebrations in the stands.

The Louis Armstrong Stadium was rocking with the energy of the Filipino fans as Eala celebrated her victory.

"I think we all represent something. I'm proud of what I represent," said Eala.

On Tuesday, Eala opened her US Open campaign with an impressive 6-1 6-2 win over American qualifier Mary Stoiana.

After two back-to-back straight-set wins, Eala would hope to continue to her brilliant form in the next round of the US Open where she had won the junior singles title in 2022.

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