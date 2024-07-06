Watch: Applause, cheers for Sachin Tendulkar at Wimbledon ahead of Norrie vs Zverev clash

Golf Federations from around the world were invited by The R&A to select their best boy and girl golfer under the age of 16 to participate in the event
The moment the commentator praised Sachin Tendulkar as a cricketing legend, having won the World Cup and amassed the highest run total in the sport's history, created a memorable atmosphere at Wimbledon Centre Court and the India cricketing legend was greeted with applause.
"It's great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt," is the post that captures this moment and shows how well-received he was.
"We are also joined by a legend of the game from India. Another World Cup winner and all-time highest run scorer in cricket history, please welcome, Sachin Tendulkar!"
Applause for the cricket legend broke out from the audience, making Tendulkar's arrival spectacular and unforgettable.
Notable England cricket players Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the first manager to win four consecutive Premier League titles, were seen with Tendulkar in the VIP area on the sixth day of this prestigious competition.
An exciting encounter between Cameron Norrie and Alexander Zverev opened the day's activities at the Centre Court, setting a high standard for the rest of the schedule, which included the women's singles match between Ons Jabeur and Elina Svitolina.
ALSO READ:
Golf Federations from around the world were invited by The R&A to select their best boy and girl golfer under the age of 16 to participate in the event
The Indian-born Dubai resident hopes to build on her recent success in the European Championship in Scotland
German legend Bernhard Langer plays his final tournament on Tour at the BMW International Open in Munich
Spokesman defended the actions of medical staff and local organisers after footage showed what appeared to be a hesitant response to the teenager's fall
Ronaldo, who missed a penalty in extra time, broke down in tears following the game as he was unable to finish an interview
Girmay timed his effort to perfection to beat Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Belgian Arnaud de Lie
The 'extremely dangerous' storm is expected to bring life-threatening winds and flash flooding in the Caribbean's Windward Islands
Pogacar will be hoping not to fade over the three weeks of the race after riding the Giro in May