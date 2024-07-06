Watch: Applause, cheers for Sachin Tendulkar at Wimbledon ahead of Norrie vs Zverev clash

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 6:56 PM

The moment the commentator praised Sachin Tendulkar as a cricketing legend, having won the World Cup and amassed the highest run total in the sport's history, created a memorable atmosphere at Wimbledon Centre Court and the India cricketing legend was greeted with applause.

"It's great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt," is the post that captures this moment and shows how well-received he was.

"We are also joined by a legend of the game from India. Another World Cup winner and all-time highest run scorer in cricket history, please welcome, Sachin Tendulkar!"

