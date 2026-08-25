Vondrousova appeals to CAS over four-year doping ban

CAS on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of the appeal and said a hearing had not yet been scheduled. Vondrousova's ban ends on June 21, 2030, when she will be 30

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 25 Aug 2026, 3:44 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against her four-year ban for missing a doping test last year, the sport's highest judicial body said.

Vondrousova was issued the suspension in June after the International Tennis Integrity Agency said the Czech did not submit her sample when notified by a doping control officer in an out-of-competition test attempt at her home in December.

Recommended For You

Dubai’s Toyota Building: Iconic sign to live on, 'one last surprise' planned

Dubai’s Toyota Building: Iconic sign to live on, 'one last surprise' planned

7-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from third-floor apartment in Sharjah

7-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from third-floor apartment in Sharjah

US to impose new Iran sanctions on tech, gold, aviation, shipping

US to impose new Iran sanctions on tech, gold, aviation, shipping

US, Oman discuss regional stability as efforts to reopen Strait of Hormuz continue

US, Oman discuss regional stability as efforts to reopen Strait of Hormuz continue

Abu Dhabi-born Malayali Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026

Abu Dhabi-born Malayali Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026

 

The 27-year-old said in April she had "reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress" and added that an officer arriving at 8:15 p.m. demanding an immediate test felt like a serious intrusion into her privacy.

Vondrousova has said she never doped, and a test taken three days after the December 3 incident came back negative.

CAS on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of the appeal and said a hearing had not yet been scheduled. Vondrousova's ban ends on June 21, 2030, when she will be 30.

The former world number six has not played since skipping the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury and has dropped to world number 153.

She won the 2023 Wimbledon title, having previously made the French Open final in 2019 and bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran currency drops to record low of over 2 million rials to US dollar: Reuters

2

7-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from third-floor apartment in Sharjah

3

Dubai’s Toyota Building: Iconic sign to live on, 'one last surprise' planned

4

Abu Dhabi-born Malayali Kaziah Liz Mejo crowned Miss Universe India 2026

5

US, Oman discuss regional stability as efforts to reopen Strait of Hormuz continue