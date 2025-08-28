US Open: Sabalenka eyes Fernandez revenge in third round

Defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka says she is "a better player and person" than the one who lost to Leylah Fernandez four years ago as they prepare for a re-run of their 2021 semifinal.

Sabalenka overcame a spirited challenge from unseeded Russian Polina Kudermetova to advance to the third round in New York on Wednesday.

World number one Sabalenka edged a tense first set in the Arthur Ashe night session before putting away Kudermetova 7-6 (7/4), 6-2.

The win sent Sabalenka through to a first meeting with Canadian 31st seed Fernandez since their semifinal clash at Flushing Meadows four years ago.

Fernandez won that showdown before losing the final to Emma Raducanu, but Sabalenka is reluctant to dwell on the past.

"I think I better (not) remember anything from that match, because I think I changed a lot," said Sabalenka.

"I had really tough challenges after that, and I went through. I found myself. I become a better player and a person.

"So I think it's going to be completely different match. I better just don't even try to remember that match.

"But, of course, I do remember a couple of things, and I love rematches. So I'm actually super excited facing her here again."

The 27-year-old Sabalenka is bidding to become the first woman to retain the US Open title since Serena Williams in 2014.

"I have to focus on myself. I know that if I'm able to bring my game and fight for every point I'll have my chances. I try to bring the best fight possible every time," said Sabalenka.