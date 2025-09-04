US Open: Naomi Osaka rediscovers the joys of playing tennis

Naomi Osaka said she had learned to love tennis more than ever after returning to the US Open semifinals on Wednesday with a 6-4 7-6(3) victory over Karolina Muchova that underlined her resurgence on the sport's biggest stage.

Four years after winning the last of her four major titles, the 23rd seed, who returned to the tour last season after a lengthy maternity break, stretched her unbeaten run in major quarterfinals to 5-0 and booked a clash with Amanda Anisimova.

"I learned I loved tennis way more than I thought I did and I learned that I actually love challenges," said the Japanese player, who was watching the semifinals from the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium two years ago.

"It's like a video game. You pick it up, and even if you lose a level you just restart and keep going until you eventually win.

"I think it's a little tough at some times, but I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Muchova, who had been on court for more than 10 hours over four draining rounds, needed treatment in the locker room for what looked like a left leg issue after dropping a tight opening set, but came out firing to break at the start of the next.

With heavy strapping on her thigh, her movement was hampered at times but she continued to frustrate Osaka with her inventive brand of tennis to break for a 5-4 lead, only for her opponent to wrest back the initiative and go through after the tiebreak.

"It was an incredibly difficult match," Osaka added.

"She is one of the best players in the world. Every time I play against her it's so difficult.

"Last year she beat me when I had one of my best outfits. I was really upset. I'm just grateful to be here."