US Open: Medvedev on everyone's radar after first round rout

Fast-bowling legend thinks that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are capable of pulling off a surprise in the Asia Cup
Daniil Medvedev had been the forgotten man coming into the US Open, but the third seeded Russian popped up on everyone's radar after steamrolling past Attila Balazs 6-1 6-1 6-0 and into the second round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.
With world numbers one and two Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic hogging the spotlight, Medvedev had gone pretty much unnoticed in the run up to the season's final Grand Slam.
But with his clinical dissection of Balazs, he served notice that he remains a real threat to claim his second US Open title in three years.
"I don't care it is normal Carlos and Novak are the biggest names right now," said Medvedev when asked if he felt overlooked. "My goal is to play well and get to where they are and try to win that is all I can do."
Balazs, who retired from competitive tennis in 2014 and began coaching before resuming his career in 2016, had no ideas on how to deal with Medvedev and the former world number one was in total control right from the start, breaking the Hungarian at the first opportunity in all three sets.
Medvedev, who hit 41 winners, seemed to be able to break his opponent at will while Balazs could not create a single break chance in the entire match.
After losing to eventual champion Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semifinals, Medvedev has had a quiet US Open buildup, getting to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open and the round of 16 a week later in Cincinnati.
But Medvedev has always produced some of his best work in New York, reaching the final in 2019, semifinals in 2020 and winning it in 2021.
ALSO READ:
Fast-bowling legend thinks that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are capable of pulling off a surprise in the Asia Cup
Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season's best throw of 87.82m
Saturday's win saw them overtake Australia for the No. 1 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Rankings
Dutch sensation equals Vettel's 2013 record streak as the double world champion records third home win
Man City leave it late to snatch points over battling Sheffield United as Villa steam roll Burnley
The last six ODI matches since 2015 have been all one-sided with India winning five and Pakistan winning the big one, the Champions Trophy final
Her baby, who was in the car as well, was taken to a children’s hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries
Djokovic will reclaim the world number one ranking with a victory over Alexandre Muller on Monday, regardless of how Alcaraz performs in the tournament