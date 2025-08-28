US Open: Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for antics in first round defeat

Former champion Daniil Medvedev was fined a total of $42,500 by the US Open on Wednesday for his spectacular meltdown during a loss to Benjamin Bonzi at the start of the week.

Medvedev lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 on Sunday but it was his behaviour in the third set that dominated the headlines, when the 2021 champion launched a tirade against the umpire and whipped up jeering fans who stopped his opponent from serving.

The 13th seed was facing match point and a straight-sets loss when a photographer entered the Louis Armstrong Stadium court just as Frenchman Bonzi misfired his first serve.

The official then allowed Bonzi another first serve because of the unauthorised incursion, sparking wild scenes as Medvedev raged at the official.

Medvedev didn’t rush off court after the end of the match. Instead, he sank into his chair, shoulders heavy, staring blankly before his frustration boiled over. The racquet in his hand became the target, smashed again and again against the cold metal bench that held his belongings.

The six-time Grand Slam finalist then broke down, tears streaming as he stayed rooted to his seat, even as Bonzi’s victory interview began just a few feet away.

Medvedev's behaviour prompted six-times Grand Slam champion Boris Becker to say that the Russian needed to seek professional help in the wake of his "public meltdown".

"We call this 'public meltdown' ... I think he needs professional help?!?" Becker said on X, sharing a video of Medvedev smashing his racket after the match had concluded.

Elite coach Brad Gilbert agreed with Becker's post, highlighting Medvedev's previous episodes of poor behaviour.

"He did the same thing after his loss in Washington DC, was a complete meltdown there too," Gilbert said.

"Unfortunately the brain is getting the better of him after losing these close matches the last few months.

"I agree he definitely needs some help."

While Medvedev collected $110,000 for his first-round appearance, he coughed up fines of $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $12,500 for abusing his racket, the US Open said in a document listing on-site offences.