Tunisian star Ons Jabeur nearly gave up, battled asthma flare-up in Melbourne

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur gets medical attention during her match against Colombia's Camila Osorio. — AFP

A bad bout of asthma nearly derailed the comeback of former world number two Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open Wednesday, with the Tunisian saying she found it hard to breathe and nearly gave up.

The 30-year-old three-time Grand Slam finalist is aiming to get back to the top after a shoulder injury last year threatened her career.

But she said asthma was now becoming an issue.

Jabeur, ranked 39, needed a medical timeout on her way to a 7-5, 6-3 second-round victory over Colombia's Camila Osorio for treatment and to use an inhaler.

"Very, very tough to breathe. When I was younger, I was diagnosed with asthma," she revealed, adding that she may not have continued if she had lost the first set.

"It is very tough to play. I had to kind of not play long rallies.

"Not the best opponent when you are in this condition, but I apologised at the end of the match, because I really don't want to behave like this on the court."

Jabeur said she doesn't usually talk about her asthma problem.

"We will have to manage, you know, like we always do," she said.