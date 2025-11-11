Tunisian star Jabeur announces pregnancy, takes break from tennis

The former world number two said she would be setting aside her career temporarily to focus on her new family life, as she is expecting a baby boy in April
Tunisia's former world number two Ons Jabeur announced on Monday that she is expecting her first child and will take an extended break from professional tennis.
"I took a little break to reset and recharge ... Turns out, we’ve been planning the cutest comeback ever,” the three-times Grand Slam runner-up, known as the "Minister of Happiness", posted on Instagram.
The 31-year-old, currently ranked 79th, added that she would be setting aside her career temporarily to focus on her new family life, as she is expecting a baby boy in April.
Jabeur, who has won five WTA singles titles during her career, has been open about her struggles with depression amid a demanding tour schedule and her announcement comes amid ongoing concerns over the strenuous tennis calendar.