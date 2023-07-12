Tunisian Ons Jabeur reaches Wimbledon semi-finals, ousts defending champion Rybakina

The Slovenian took fresh momentum into the second rest day after gaining another eight seconds on Sunday
Tunisian Ons Jabeur gained revenge for her defeat in last year's final when she surged back from a set down to beat third-seeded defending champion Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday.
A year ago Jabeur looked on course to become the first Arabic female champion before fading to lose in three sets but the dream is still on in 2023 after the sixth seed mounted a spirited comeback having looked distraught after the first set tiebreak went against her.
Jabeur upped her game after that, going for the big shots and gradually becoming the dominant force with a surge of five games in a row that secured the second set and gave her an advantage in the third which she pressed him with real authority.
She will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semis after the Belarusian beat American Madison Keys in straight sets earlier.
ALSO READ:
The Slovenian took fresh momentum into the second rest day after gaining another eight seconds on Sunday
Portuguese tasked with reviving the glory years of UAE football where the national team qualified for the sport’s quadrennial show piece in 1990
England happy with team's approach, but insisted there is still room for improvement heading to the Old Trafford at Manchester
The Briton was the last driver to win the championship for McLaren in 2008
Wimbledon chiefs said they have no plans to issue a statement after the incident
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4-31 as the Lankans claimed victory by 128 runs in the final for their 10th consecutive ODI win
Wood and Woakes see the hosts across the line and back in the series with two matches remaining
Argentine legend expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with David Beckham's club on July 21 during a home game against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup