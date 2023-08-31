Tsitsipas latest upset victim at US Open, falling to 128th-ranked qualifier

The Emirati's recent opening round victory in Lithuania gave him an immediate five-point championship lead
Seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas became the latest upset victim at the US Open on Wednesday, falling in the second round to Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5) 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Ending the four-hour match with a forehand winner that just caught the baseline, the 128th-ranked Stricker raised his hands and flopped on his back to celebrate his first-ever victory over a top-10 player in only his third Grand Slam appearance.
“I’m just super happy right now,” Stricker told the Grandstand crowd. “I came out and felt good from the first set on. ... I just kept playing high-level tennis.”
Tsitsipas, a Grand Slam finalist at the Australian and French opens, still has never advanced beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows.
The Greek is the second-highest seed to go down after No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark lost to 63rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.
Earlier, Coco Gauff cruised into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.
