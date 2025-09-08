Trump receives mixed reaction at US Open after security delays frustrate fans

The US Open men's singles final was delayed on Sunday and thousands of seats remained empty when it finally got underway, as security checks related to President Donald Trump's attendance caused confusion and slowed entry to the iconic New York City event.

Fans waited in long lines, some for well over an hour, outside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, the largest tennis venue in the world with a nearly 24,000-person capacity. US Secret Service and other federal security officers checked bags and ushered fans through metal detectors.

Some attendees who were still outside booed as the match between rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner kicked off a little before 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

Inside the stadium, Trump was greeted by a mix of cheers and boos when he was shown on the screens.

Kevin, a Brooklyn man employed by a private equity firm, said he had waited an hour and 15 minutes and still had not reached the entrance. The man, who declined to give his last name, blamed Trump for the delay.

"One hundred percent him. Very selfish. I would expect someone like that to have a little bit more grace to know that an event like this would be held up for him being here, especially in a city that hates him," he said.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement, "We recognize that enhanced security for the President's visit to the US Open may have contributed to delays for attendees. We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding."

Strict security measures are standard for any public event that the president attends, regardless of party affiliation or popularity.

The match start time, originally set for 2 pm EDT, was pushed back by 30 minutes due to security checks, US Open organizers said shortly before it was set to begin.

A spokesperson for the United States Tennis Association, which runs the event, said the tournament had taken steps to try to mitigate any delays, including sending messages to ticket holders over the weekend urging them to arrive early and use mass transit if possible.

Speaking to reporters after flying back to Washington from New York on Sunday, Trump said he "loved" attending the match and praised both players' "unbelievable talent."

"The fans were really nice. I didn't know what to expect," Trump added. "Usually you would say that would be a somewhat 'progressive,' as they say nowadays, crowd."

Maribeth Lodes from New York City said her ticket to the match on Sunday cost $350. She was in line at 1:30 p.m. and still had not entered an hour and a half later.

"It's ridiculous. I think it's totally unreasonable that they do this. It makes me even more infuriated, because, like, you know, we spent all of this money," she said.

Some attendees, however, were fine with Trump's presence. "He can go wherever he wants and attend a match if he wants to," said Karen Stark, a retired tennis fan, who traveled to the final from Michigan.

Resale tickets to the event ranged from hundreds of dollars to more than $20,000, according to the website SeatGeek.

The president, a regular golfer on the weekends in the Washington area or at his properties in New Jersey and Florida, has attended multiple sports events as president since returning to the White House in January.

He went to the Super Bowl in February, receiving cheers and boos from the crowd, and has attended Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts. The USTA had asked broadcasters to remove any reaction to Trump, according to reports over the weekend. McIntyre told Reuters the association regularly asked broadcasters "to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions."