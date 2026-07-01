Top guns Sinner, Sabalenka into Wimbledon third round

Defending champion Jannik Sinner produced another gritty victory to reach the Wimbledon third round, while women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka battled through as Novak Djokovic prepared for action on Centre Court.

Sinner wasn't at his best again but the world number one did just enough to beat Portugual's Nuno Borges 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in Wednesday's second-round clash at the All England Club.

The 24-year-old Italian had narrowly avoided an embarrassing first-round exit when he fought back from two sets to one down to beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.

Sinner was left bloodied against Kecmanovic by an awkward fall that injured his right foot.

The four-time Grand Slam champion did not appear impeded by that blow on his return to action in the second round, but he struggled to impose himself against the spirited world number 48.

"The second set was very tough. First couple of sets we were serving very well. These matches, where you don't have a lot of control, I'm happy to win," Sinner said.

"I didn't do a lot of practice because the first match was very long.

"There's a couple of things I need to improve. I felt some moments where I still need to get back to this rhythm."

Sinner ended Carlos Alcaraz's two-year reign as Wimbledon champion with a brilliant final victory over the Spaniard last year.

He is still some way from those lofty heights heading into his third-round tie against American world number 81 Jenson Brooksby.

Sabalenka survived a tough second set to dispatch American McCartney Kessler on Court One.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who has reached 14 successive major quarter-finals, won 6-1, 7-6 (11/9), securing a last-32 meeting with former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

"That was a true battle and I'm super happy that I was able to stay in that second set to get into that tie-break," said Sabalenka.

"She really tested me and I'm super happy to pass the test."

Sabalenka has never won Wimbledon, losing in the semi-finals on each of her past three visits.

'Just wanted to be here for longer'

Djokovic's latest attempt to make history by winning a record 25th Grand Slam singles title got off to a rocky start as he laboured against unheralded Wu Yibing in the first round on Monday.

The Serb faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last match on Centre Court on Wednesday.

Bidding to become the oldest man to win a major title in the Open era, Djokovic -- who won the most recent of his seven Wimbledon crowns in 2022 -- has increasingly looked his age over the last two Grand Slams.

The 39-year-old crashed out in the French Open third round, blowing a two-set lead against Joao Fonseca.

But Djokovic can take heart from winning his last 11 matches against world number 87 Tsitsipas.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Japan's Naomi Osaka had a special motivation for her 6-3, 6-2 win over Russian Anastasia Gasanova.

"Tomorrow is my daughter's birthday and I just wanted to be here for longer," said the 14th seed said, who arrived on court in another striking outfit.

"I didn't want to make her get on a plane on her birthday so I was really happy with today."

The four-time Grand Slam champion will meet Australia's Daria Kasatkina as she bids to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time.

Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli beat Argentina's Mariano Navone in four sets as he looks to emulate his run to last month's French Open final.

Later on Wednesday, French Open champion Mirra Andreeva faces former Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova.