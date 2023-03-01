This German fan travels to UAE every year to attend Dubai Duty Free Tennis

German fan Andreas (left) with Laura Siegemund, the two-time Grand Slam winner (doubles and mixed doubles) from Germany at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. — Supplied photo

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 7:04 PM

Each year in February, Andreas packs a bag and boards a flight from Germany to Dubai. He travels light carrying a couple of tee shirts and sports shorts.

He won’t need more, because he will be spending all his time at the Aviation Club Tennis Stadium watching the likes of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime bid for glory in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

“I have been coming to Dubai for many years,” he says. “I won’t miss it for anything. I love my tennis and I like to watch it at smaller stadiums, like the one over here.

Strange as it may seem, Andreas confesses that he does not like to go to the Grand Slams.

“I prefer my tennis to be up close and personal. I try to sit as close to the courts and venues like this allow me to do that,” he says. “I play the game myself and like to feel what the players feel. You can only experience that from close quarters.

“Dubai is one of my favourite tournaments. The quality of the players is good and the venue is amazing."

Over the years Andreas has met many of the top players like Roger Federer, Carlos Moya and Djokovic. Some of them are in Dubai.

“You can’t expect that to happen at other venues,” he says. “That’s what I like most about Dubai. It’s given me so many great memories that I take back home with me and share with my friends.

“Every year, as I make plans and book my tickets for Dubai I always ask my friends if they would like to join me. They’ve heard my stories about Dubai and I always hope that it encourages them to come with me and experience what I’ve been experiencing for many years. And hope to continue doing.” he adds.

“But I must leave you with this thought. Tell the organisers never to move the tournament from this venue. It is one of the best!”

