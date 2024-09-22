'They are gonna kill us...': Alcaraz slams tennis authorities

The first two Tests will be held back-to-back in Multan and the last in Rawalpindi
Four-time grand slam winner Carlos Alcaraz said a tight tennis calendar makes it difficult for players to stay motivated throughout the year and increases the risk of injuries.
The world number three, who has won the French Open and Wimbledon this year apart from a silver medal in the Paris Olympics, said he feared the situation would worsen in the future with more mandatory tournaments added to the calendar.
"Probably during the next few years, it's going to be even more mandatory tournaments. Probably they are gonna kill us in some way," Team Europe's Alcaraz told reporters on Saturday, after beating Team World's Ben Shelton in the Laver Cup.
"Right now there are ... a lot of injured (players) because of the calendar. Probably at some point a lot of good players are going to miss a lot of tournaments because of that," the 21-year-old said.
Spain's Alcaraz played 50 professional singles matches this year before the Laver Cup, winning 41 of them.
"It is difficult. Sometimes I didn't feel motivated at all. The calendar's so tight. A lot of tournaments ... not as (many) days off as I want," he said.
"I've been feeling this a few times already, that I don't want to go to that tournament. I want to stay at home with my family and my friends."
