Tennis: World number four Pegula reveals her mother Kim's health crisis

Kim Pegula is NHL team Buffalo Sabres' co-owner and president

Jessica Pegula of the US reacts after losing a point against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during their singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open on January 24. — AFP

By AP Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 10:52 PM

American tennis player Jessica Pegula has revealed that her mother, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres co-owner and president, Kim Pegula, went into cardiac arrest in June and is still recovering while dealing with significant language and memory issues.

Pegula, the world number four, recently reached the Australian Open quarterfinals.

In an essay that The Players' Tribune published on Tuesday, Pegula detailed for the first time the medical crisis that abruptly removed her mother from the public eye and suggested that her mother may not resume the same level of involvement in the family's sports franchises.

Kim Pegula, she wrote, went into cardiac arrest while sleeping and received lifesaving CPR from another daughter until paramedics arrived and restored her heartbeat.

The family previously said only that Kim Pegula was receiving medical care for “some unexpected health issues” that arose shortly after she celebrated her 53rd birthday.

“My mom is working hard in her recovery, she is improving, but where she ends up is still unknown,” Pegula, 28, wrote.

As the first woman to serve as president of an NHL and NFL team at the same time, Kim Pegula "lived it and loved it, and it was felt by everyone she met,” Jessica Pegula wrote. “Now we come to the realisation that all of that is most likely gone. That she won’t be able to be that person anymore.”