Tennis: World number four Pegula reveals her mother Kim's health crisis

As part of its mission to promote horse racing to a wider audience, the club is throwing open its door to special categories of UAE society
American tennis player Jessica Pegula has revealed that her mother, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres co-owner and president, Kim Pegula, went into cardiac arrest in June and is still recovering while dealing with significant language and memory issues.
Pegula, the world number four, recently reached the Australian Open quarterfinals.
In an essay that The Players' Tribune published on Tuesday, Pegula detailed for the first time the medical crisis that abruptly removed her mother from the public eye and suggested that her mother may not resume the same level of involvement in the family's sports franchises.
Kim Pegula, she wrote, went into cardiac arrest while sleeping and received lifesaving CPR from another daughter until paramedics arrived and restored her heartbeat.
The family previously said only that Kim Pegula was receiving medical care for “some unexpected health issues” that arose shortly after she celebrated her 53rd birthday.
“My mom is working hard in her recovery, she is improving, but where she ends up is still unknown,” Pegula, 28, wrote.
As the first woman to serve as president of an NHL and NFL team at the same time, Kim Pegula "lived it and loved it, and it was felt by everyone she met,” Jessica Pegula wrote. “Now we come to the realisation that all of that is most likely gone. That she won’t be able to be that person anymore.”
