Tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty in assault; charge dismissed

Saudi Arabia was the sole bidder after India withdrew in December
A common assault charge against tennis player Nick Kyrgios was dismissed in a Canberra court on Friday, despite earlier lodging a guilty plea, broadcasters ABC News and Sky said.
The charge is related to a 2021 incident involving his former girlfriend Chiara Passari.
The legal team for the Australian was granted an adjournment at a prior court hearing last October to allow time to prepare forensic mental health reports on their client.
ALSO READ:
Saudi Arabia was the sole bidder after India withdrew in December
The Bahraini royal, who has led the Asian Football Confederation since 2013, was elected at the Asian Football Confederation Congress in his home country
Sandeep Lamichhane is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last August but was released on bail last month
The Sri Lankan leg spinner scalps three wickets to defend a modest total against the Sharjah Warriors
Indian have been drawn with hosts UAE, Malaysia and Kazakhstan in Group B of the Asian Badminton Mixed Team Championship
The win kept Capitals in the hunt for the play-offs, while the Knight Riders are out of the reckoning
Kieron Pollard's men beat the table toppers by 157 runs at Sharjah
India defeated England comprehensively by 7 wickets in the final in Potchefstroom to end their wait for a women’s world title