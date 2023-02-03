Tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty in assault; charge dismissed

This is related to a 2021 incident involving his former girlfriend Chiara Passari

Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 9:59 AM

A common assault charge against tennis player Nick Kyrgios was dismissed in a Canberra court on Friday, despite earlier lodging a guilty plea, broadcasters ABC News and Sky said.

The charge is related to a 2021 incident involving his former girlfriend Chiara Passari.

The legal team for the Australian was granted an adjournment at a prior court hearing last October to allow time to prepare forensic mental health reports on their client.

ALSO READ: