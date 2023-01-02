Tennis player Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first
Former world number one tennis player Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.
The Czech–American is considered among one of the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.
"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA.
"I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got."
Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981, was also diagnosed and beat breast cancer back in 2010.
Navratilova added that the cancer was in Stage 1, and the prognosis are good, with treatments to begin next week.
