Tennis increases support for players under corruption, doping investigation

Tennis players who are caught up in doping or corruption investigations will be entitled to a new series of support packages which were announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Wednesday.

The support programme, which is effective immediately and will be trialed until the end of 2026, includes financial assistance to test products, confidential third-party counselling, and free legal support.

Players who have been notified of an adverse analytical finding from an anti-doping test, can claim up to $5,000 financial aid to test products at a Wada-accredited laboratory, or to assist with identifying sources of potential meat contamination.

Anyone involved in a corruption case can access wellbeing support through a partnership with Sporting Chance, a mental health organisation set up to support professional athletes.

"Anyone who finds themselves part of either an anti-doping or anti-corruption investigation deserves the opportunity to defend or explain themselves, and we recognise the process can come at both a financial and emotional cost," said ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse.

"No player picks up a tennis racquet as a child with any motivation other than playing the game.

"Individuals find themselves in these situations for a lot of reasons, and so no matter what those reasons are, and where the case ends up, they also deserve someone to talk to."

Moorhouse said separately the ITIA had no issue with world number two Jannik Sinner teaming up once again with Umberto Ferrara, the fitness coach he sacked in the summer of 2024 after it was revealed the Italian had tested positive for doping.

Sinner served a three-month ban after this year's Australian Open, returning to the courts in time for the French Open.

He reappointed Ferrara in July after beating Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to win his first Wimbledon title.

"There are offences that athlete support personnel can commit, breaches of the rules that athlete support personnel can be found to have breached," Moorhouse said.

"In this particular case, we looked at the fact that there wasn't a breach of the rules by any other individuals. So, there's no restrictions from our perspective in terms of their employment within the sport."

Moorhouse also confirmed Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt had not lodged an appeal against a two-week suspension and a Aus$30,000 ($19,800) fine handed down for shoving a doping control official.

The former world number one said last month he would appeal the sanctions.

"Mr. Hewitt hasn't appealed, so the original decision stands," said Moorhouse.