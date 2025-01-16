Teen qualifier Tien stuns Medvedev as Sinner roars back in Melbourne

USA's Learner Tien celebrates his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. — AFP

Teenage qualifier Learner Tien stunned last year's Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in an epic match ending at nearly 3:00 am Friday after defending champion Jannik Sinner roared back to take his place in the third round.

Taylor Fritz was an emphatic winner in his pursuit of a maiden major title but exciting 18-year-old Joao Fonseca was edged out in a five-set thriller.

The 19-year-old American Tien emerged over a gruelling four hours and 48 minutes of nailbiting action to defeat Russia's Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (8/10), 1-6, 7-6 (10/7).

The 121st-ranked Tien next faces France's 69th-ranked Corentin Moutet after the biggest win in his young career.

Tien had defeated Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli in five sets in the first round for his maiden victory at a Grand Slam at the fourth attempt.

"I was definitely hoping it was not going to go to a fifth-set tie breaker," said Tien.

"But just really happy to get a win. I know I made it a lot harder than it could have been, but whatever."

It was a painful exit for former world number one Medvedev, who has lost three of the last four finals at Melbourne Park including to Sinner in 2024.

Before the late-night drama, top-ranked Sinner dropped a set for the first time in 14 matches when he lost the opener to Australian wildcard Tristan Schoolkate.

But he wrested back control after a slow start to go through 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 against the world number 173 at a cool and breezy Rod Laver Arena.

It was Sinner's 16th consecutive victory in an ominous sign for next opponent Marcos Giron.

"It's always tough to play against someone I don't know very well. He was playing much better than I was at the beginning," said the Italian, 23, who also won the US Open last year.

"I have to be very happy with my performance and never take things for granted. Very glad to be in the next round.

"I can improve, yes, but I'll take it."

Fritz swept through to a third-round clash against Gael Monfils with a brutal display of power hitting and has dropped just eight games in the tournament so far.

The American fourth seed was untouchable on Margaret Court Arena, swatting aside Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 in 82 minutes.

Fritz only gave up five games to blitz past Jenson Brooksby in the first round and has spent barely three hours on court.

"Always feels great to come out and play a match like that," said Fritz, last year's US Open finalist.

The supremely talented Fonseca has been tipped for the top by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, who has said he sees shades of himself in the Brazilian.

But having stunned ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the first round, the teenager went down to Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian pulling through 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to disappoint the vocal Brazilian fans.

Sonego's reward is a clash against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, who took down 17th seed Frances Tiafoe, also in five sets.

In the women's draw, Iga Swiatek set up a showdown with Emma Raducanu in the next round.