Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals after Krejcikova beats Gauff

Photo: Reuters

Defending WTA Finals champion Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the season-ending championship on Thursday after Barbora Krejcikova's 7-5 6-4 win over Coco Gauff meant the Polish world number two failed to advance to the last four.

Gauff was already guaranteed to make the semis, but world number two Swiatek needed the American to beat eighth-seeded Czech Krejcikova who required a victory herself to progress.

Swiatek had produced a ruthless performance to dismantle Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-0 in the earlier match, but it was not enough for her.