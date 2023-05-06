Struff soaking in 'incredible journey' to Madrid final

World number two said she was prepared for another tough battle as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole
Jan-Lennard Struff is relishing his bid for a first ATP title following his "incredible journey" at the Madrid Open which has seen the German become the first lucky loser to reach the final of a Masters 1000 event.
Struff claimed a 4-6 6-3 6-4 semifinal victory over Russia's Aslan Karatsev on Friday, days after losing to the same opponent in the final round of qualifying.
Despite his defeat in the qualifier, Struff was added to the main draw after a late withdrawal and has since enjoyed a fine run, ousting world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal.
Asked if he had expected to be in the final in Madrid, Struff told reporters: "No, of course not.
"(I) was very happy that I got chosen for Lucky Loser, that I had been drawn two out of three. This is just a crazy story, I would say. I couldn't have imagined this ...
"It's an incredible journey and story, here in Madrid, and very, very happy. You should not give up and try again always."
On Sunday, Struff will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Borna Coric 6-4 6-3 on his 20th birthday.
The pair have met twice before, with Struff defeating world number two Alcaraz at the French Open in 2021 before the Spaniard got his revenge in a marathon five-setter at Wimbledon the following year.
"We played in Roland Garros when he was 18. For a young player like him, he changed so much in this time. When we see what he achieved in this last two years, it's just amazing," Struff said.
