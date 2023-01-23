Star-studded field for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic will feature in a power-packed line-up

Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium last year. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 10:46 PM

A five-time winner. Four of the world’s top-10. Three previous champions. Two of the game’s greatest ever. One eventual victor. The countdown to the 31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC), set to run from February 19 to March 4, ramps up after organisers confirmed an impressive men’s field that will feature a host of emerging and established names, including four Grand Slam winners.

Following what promises to be an action-packed week of women’s action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, World No.2 Rafael Nadal, injury permitting, and World No.5 Novak Djokovic remain on course to head an impressive ATP line-up boasting four of the world’s top 10 male players, from February 25 to March 4.

Reigning Dubai champion Andrey Rublev (World No.6), who is still going strong in the Australian Open, will return to defend his title and is joined by 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev (World No.8).

The extended field features nine of the world’s top 20, including Olympic Gold medallist Alexander Zverev, World No.11 Hubert Hurkacz, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, World No.15 Pablo Carreno Busta, World No.20 Karen Kachanov, a Dubai resident and quarterfinalist at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in 2020.

“The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of providing fans with the chance to watch the best players in the world,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“With seven of the top 20 men, including Novak, as well as last year’s winner Andrey Rublev and a host of others, spectators in Dubai are in for another fantastic, unmissable tournament next month.”

The return of Nadal to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, 15 years after his last appearance, was confirmed earlier this month. However, the 22-time Grand Slam suffered a grade two tear in his left pelvis area during the ongoing Australian Open and tournament organisers are in touch with his team.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Tournament Director, Salah Tahlak, said: “The news of Rafa Nadal’s injury last week in Melbourne was most unfortunate. We wish him all the best for a rapid return to full health and fitness; his wellbeing is the priority. We are in contact with Rafa’s team and will be monitoring the situation in the coming days and weeks.”

This week, organisers have also confirmed a women’s field that will feature the world’s top 10 and 18 of the top 20 female players from February 19-25.

Tahlak believes the line-ups speak volumes for both the Championships and the host city.

“Having such impressive fields for both the WTA and ATP tournaments means spectators will witness world-class action on court once again next month," he said.

"As ever, we will also have a multitude of fun activities in the Tennis Village providing fans of all ages with live entertainment, a host of competitions, and big screens broadcasting the action.”

Tickets for the 31st edition of the Championships, which runs from February 19 – March 4, are on sale now at dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com, starting from Dh55.

They will also be available every day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Box Office from February 9 between 9am and 9pm.

The tournament organisers have urged fans to secure their seats through the official platforms.

Tickets for the men’s event closed online within two hours of going on sale on January 17, however a limited number of tickets will be released this Tuesday, January 24, at 9am on dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

A second batch will be made available at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Box Office from 9am on February 9. Tickets, from both outlets, will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.